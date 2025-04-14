NBA Draft Lottery Odds Set as Regular Season Ends
While the end of the NBA regular season brings with it the hope of postseason runs, the other half of the league has other aspirations: winning the Draft Lottery.
This year is especially one team’s would like to earn the grand prize, as it will undoubtedly be Duke superstar Cooper Flagg. While each team will have only a small percent chance at landing No. 1, even the tiniest amount can make the difference.
Having suffered their 65th loss of the season on Sunday, the Utah Jazz will head into the draft lottery with the top odds, unable to fall below No. 5, and owning the best 14% chance at landing Flagg. Utah wasn’t thought of to be a contender for the outright worst record this year, but saw a myriad of injuries that left him limping in the home stretch.
The Wizards now own the second-best odds, with a fate-sealing, one-point win over the Miami Heat on Sunday. They selected Alex Sarr with last year’s No. 2 pick, but will be looking to take home another blue chip prospect this season. The Hornets are the last team to have the shared 14% chance at No. 1.
Having gone without Zion Williamson for most of the season, the New Orleans Pelicnas find themselves with the fourth-best draft odds, followed by the down 76ers, Nets, Raptors, Spurs, Rockets picking via Phoenix, and the Trail Blazers rounding out the top-10.
Miami, Dallas, Chicago and Atlanta are all Play-In bound, but projected to leave with late-lottery picks.
The 2025 class is a strong one, offering more than just Flagg with the Rutgers duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, Baylor hybrid VJ Edgecombe, other Duke prospects in Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach, as well as a host of other talented prospects.
With the order now set, the lottery will take place on Monday, May 12.