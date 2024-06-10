NBA Draft Matchmaker: Charlotte Hornets
As one of the league's worst franchises, when you look at both record, draft history, and the behavior of players currently on their roster, the Charlotte Hornets are in dire need of major change.
The organization holds the sixth pick in this month's draft, and can't afford - in any way, shape, or form - to think in terms of need. Their need is talent. Their need is consistency. Their need is professionalism. Basically, their need is to find someone who can help carry the team into a new era.
Stephon Castle might have some overarching question marks, like everyone else in this class, but he does help the Hornets in several aspects, here among them defensive upside, dedication to the work, and positional fluidity.
The 6-foot-6 playmaker, who can play as a table-setting point guard, or a slashing off-guard, oozes long-term potential, even if it'll take him a few years to get his shooting ironed out.
He's a large physical presence in the backcourt, who at 19 already has an NBA body, and a serious approach to team-oriented basketball. He's not a gunner, nor does play even remotely selfishly. In fact, the Hornets will likely need to work with him during the first season to get him comfortable enough to take more shots during the natural flow of a game.
That isn't a bad problem for them to have, especially as LaMelo Ball is wired very differently, and Brandon Miller will take on a larger offensive responsibility next season.
If Castle is to realize his potential, it's likely we'll be looking at one of the better connectors in the game when the time comes. Meaning: someone who could average 20 if desired, but instead prefers to make the right reads, at the right time, while playing highly impactful defense.
More importantly, Castle can bring a culture of change to the Hornets, one that centers on winning, selflessness, and an embrace of success in others - areas the current Hornets are currently lacking in.
The question is, though, if Castle is even there at #6.
Teams are, understandably, attracted to players that have these types of layers to their game, and personalities, which makes him a prime candidate for the Spurs at #4, particularly as Nikola Topić seems destined to drop after the ACL tear reveal, and his poor measurements.
If Castle is indeed on the board at #6, it's difficult to find a better fit for the Hornets.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
