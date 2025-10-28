Spurs Rookie Notches Another Solid Performance in Win Against Raptors
The San Antonio Spurs have had an impressive start to the 2025-26 campaign.
San Antonio is off to a 4-0 start, as third-year big man Victor Wembanyama has turned in four outstanding performances. On top of Wembanyama's impressive statistical output, his highlight reel plays have turned heads from viewers around the world, returning San Antonio to a major talking point in the basketball world.
Aside from Wembanyama, though, the Spurs have mostly flown under the radar, as their superstar 21-year-old is averaging 31 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 4.8 blocks and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 60.3% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range.
Wembanyama isn't the only young player on the Spurs' roster who has had a hot start to the year, though. Dylan Harper, the son of former Bulls guard Ron Harper and the No. 2 overall pick in 2025, is averaging 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and a steal per game while shooting 47.8% from the floor in his first four NBA games.
The most recent contest in that stretch came on Monday night, as Harper tallied 11 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, a steal and just one turnover in 27 minutes on the floor while shooting 4-of-9 from the field and 1-of-2 from deep.
Wembanyama, Harper and a few other solid contributions helped the Spurs to a 121-103 win against Toronto as the Spurs improved to 4-0 on the season. The only other unbeaten team in the Western Conference is the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
For the Raptors, fellow 2025 top 10 pick Collin Murray-Boyles had a strong showing, notching 19 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, 3 steals and a block in the loss. Spurs rookie and lottery pick Carter Bryant also logged more than 10 minutes on the floor, knocking down a triple and recording a block.
Harper, who is 19-years-old, should continue to improve throughout the season as his rookie year progresses. Right now, the first-year guard appears to be on pace for an All-Rookie selection alongside other top picks like Kon Knueppel and VJ Edgecombe, among others.
Of course, there will be rough performances for Harper, like there is for every rookie, but the 6-foot-6 guard has shown the ability to not only put up solid numbers, but make an impact for a winning team.
As the Spurs continue their climb towards the top of the Western Conference, Harper's development alongside Wembanyama will be improtant for San Antonio.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.