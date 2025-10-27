Hornets’ Rookies Already Impacting Team’s Record
For the first time in some time, the Charlotte Hornets were finally lauded for their draft night.
The Hornets — a perpetual lottery team for the last handful of years — haven’t had a sparkling draft history. While they’ve made some decent picks in recent years, their less-than-ideal picks have still managed to follow them.
At the 2025 NBA Draft, though, they were one of the consensus winners. They nabbed Duke standout Kon Knueppel at No. 4 — a pick that was widely seen as a good one due to his positive connectivity — as well as three others potential contributors in Liam McNeeley, Sion James and Ryan Kalkbrenner.
Now, Charlotte’s newbies are already seeing an impact on the team’s record.
The Hornets are 2-1 through three games, but there was no better examples of the rookies’ impact than Sunday’s victory over the Wizards.
LaMelo Ball was the standout, going for 38 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds, but the newbies backed him up.
Knueppel saw his best pro outing to date, adding 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting with six rebounds, two assists and one steal from the starting lineup. He stuck to his sharpshooting ways, hitting five of his nine triples. Wing Sion James managed a bench-high 13 points on 75% 3-pooint shooting, finish with a +13 plus-minus.
Kalkbrenner scored just four points, but added five crucial boards in the starting lineup. And McNeeley nabbed a pair of assists from the bench. The hot performances culminated in a 26-point win for the Hornets, most of which was scored in the second half.
Knueppel has gotten off to a blazing start in Charlotte, averaging 15.0 points on 58% 3-point shooting between Ball and Brandon Miller. Kalkbrenner’s been equally good in the starting lineup, going for 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds on 88% shooting overall. James has already gone for double-digit scoring in two of three games.
With the newfound success, the Hornets are out to their best start in years. They've grabbed two wins in three tries, only falling to an Eastern Conference rival in the 76ers with less-than-stellar play in the clutch time.
They'll have immensely tough tests in the Heat, Magic and Timberwolves coming up. But there's little question the team looks more talented on the offensive end of the floor, and more determined on defense.
The Hornets next take on Miami at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Oct. 28.