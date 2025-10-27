After Multiple NBA Debuts, the Rookie of the Year Race Isn't What People Expected
As we come up on the NBA regular season being one week in, almost all draft picks have made their debuts and then some, playing multiple games. There have been some historic performances, but also some that have left fans scratching their heads.
The Rookie of the Year was believed by nearly everyone to be Cooper Flagg, the generational prospect and No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. Yes, it's still early, and conclusions cannot be made through two or three games. However, things haven't gone according to plan, for good and bad.
The race looks extremely different than projected, with VJ Edgecombe having the best stats through two games. He had a historic debut, putting up 34 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 13-of-26 shooting from the field. Through two games, the No. 3 pick is averaging 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and two steals per game.
Cedric Coward would be second in the race at this point. After a perfect shooting night in his debut, followed by another impressive offensive performance in game two, the Memphis Grizzlies' rookie is averaging 19 points and 1.7 steals while shooting over 70% from the field.
After putting up 20 points against the Brooklyn Nets, helping the San Antonio Spurs get off to a 3-0 start from the bench, Dylan Harper should be third in the race. The No. 2 pick out of Rutgers is averaging 16 points, five rebounds, 4.3 assists and a steal per game. He has gotten more comfortable with each minute he plays.
So, where does Flagg fall in the hypothetical race? The 18-year-old had a rollercoaster debut, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds, but doing so on poor shooting splits. He bounced back in his second game though, putting up 18 points, five rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block.
However, the Dallas Mavericks are a disappointing 0-2, with losses to the Spurs and Washington Wizards. Flagg was outplayed by fellow rookie Harper in the season opener, while Tre Johnson held his own off the bench in game two for the Washington Wizards.
The 6-foot-9 forward would still be a top-seven rookie right now, but it's hard to argue against Edgecombe, Coward, Harper, Johnson and Jeremiah Fears. All five players have slightly better numbers and wins on the board for their teams.
Again, there is still plenty of time for the No. 1 pick to get comfortable. He has more weight on his shoulders than most top picks in NBA history, but he also has enough help on a Mavericks squad looking to make the playoffs and compete for a championship.