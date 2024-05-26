NBA Draft Matchmaker: Houston Rockets
Playing NBA Draft Matchmaker for the Houston Rockets comes with some.... potential complications.
As the Rockets signed Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks last summer, and made an aggressive for Mikal Bridges before the February trade deadline, it seems fair to note that the franchise is in a state of acceleration.
(They shouldn't be, but that's a conversation for another day.)
As such, the third overall selection is in a state of flux.
Will it be included in a larger trade for an established player before the draft? Will the Rockets keep it? Will they make the selection, only to trade it later in the summer?
Realistically, we probably shouldn't expect them to keep the pick. That's not me reporting anything, but instead just reading the tea leaves.
However, in the case that I'm wrong, let's try to figure out the best piece for the Rockets, assuming they stick with their current group and make no large change during the offseason.
While he may be selected fairly high here, at No. 3, the Rockets would get immediate bench depth, and a third guard who can rotate along with VanVleet and Jalen Green.
Reed Sheppard.
The 6-foot-3 combo guard is a formidable shooter, having connected on over 52% of his shots from downtown this season, and he tests out well defensively, which should endear him to head coach Ime Udoka.
The Rockets might be planning to use last year's lotto pick, Amen Thompson, more next season. But his size allows him to be used more as a wing, and his lack of an outside shot might even force him into such a role regardless.
Sheppard should be capable of backing up both Green and VanVleet, providing the Rockets with a player who could take over the position when VanVleet enters his mid-30's, or even step into the shooting guard role if the team eventually pivots off Green.
It's the pairing of Sheppard with center Alperen Şengün that has me most excited, however. As the Turkish center is already one of the best playmakers at his position, having an elite shooter move around the perimeter, waiting for kickouts, will be a luxury he can make the most out of.
Sheppard isn't as isolation happy as Green, and should be an easier player to implement next to Şengün, due to how he's seeking shots.
And let's be honest, that has to be the question the Rockets ask themselves about any addition to the roster.
"How does this player fit with Şengün?"
After all, he's not just their best player, but he's the player with the most upside of anyone on the roster. Figuring out who fits the best with him is an outright necessity.
Sheppard's off-ball capabilities, combined with his defensive prowess, would make a clean fit.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
