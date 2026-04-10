NBA Draft: Michigan will Host Top 2027 Wing Prospect

The end of the college season has brought on the madness of the transfer portal, with hundreds of players entering in hopes of finding themselves in new situations.

The defending-champion Michigan Wolverines are intimately familiar with the process, having just dominated en route to a title with transfers at its core. In last year’s portal, they snagged Yaxel Lendeborg from UAB, Aday Mara from UCLA and Morez Johnson Jr. from Illinois, all of which were crucial to the team’s title win, and are now slated to be first round picks at the 2026 NBA Draft.

Now, it looks like Michigan will be continuing that same strategy.

Wake Forest wing Juke Harris is reportedly scheduled for a visit with Michigan today, April 10.

Harris has earned some 2026 draft acclaim for his blistering season with the Demon Deacons, but does make sense as a candidate to return to school in a loaded class. Harris stands as a jumbo guard or wing at 6-foot-7, with a long build perfect for two-way play.

Harris was among the most dominant scorers in the entire country this year, averaged 21.4 points on 44% shooting, including 33% form three on 7.5 attempts per game. Additionally, he added 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Harris will be the most sought-after wing in the portal.



Elite 3-level scorer that can get to the rim and is solid in the mid-range.



Where does he end up next? 🤔🤔 https://t.co/1OI8KvmMj7 pic.twitter.com/oGZxgrlrpb — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 3, 2026

Harris has been tagged as the No. 4 overall player in the transfer portal per ESPN, trailing only Flory Bidunga, John Blackwell and Rob Wright III.

His NBA case will be built around his length and positional size, as well as his three-level scoring potential. He already projects to be a potent scorer via his slashing potential, and only need raise his 3-point efficiency to really place himself on NBA radars. While he's been a go-to scorer at the college level, NBA teams will envision his length and three-level scoring alongside the league's premier players.

Harris could very well follow in the footsteps of Lendeborg, Mara and Johnson with the Wolverines, having already seen college success but boosting that with a solid season at Michigan. Even accounting for them holding onto talent, he would immediately be the top scorer on most roster configurations.

Even more, Harris could take advantage of a seemingly lesser 2027 class, opposed to the loaded 2026 crop. While he's listed as a late-first or second-round prospect on most current boards, he could work his way much higher in '27 via a great season with Michigan.