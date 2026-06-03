2027 NBA Draft Prospect Milan Momcilovic Commits to Kentucky

After an eventful transfer portal cycle in college basketball, most players have found their new schools for the 2026-27 NCAA season.

Productive returnees like Flory Bidunga, Juke Harris and John Blackwell were some of the top players in the transfer portal this year, and picked a new location in the months following the 2025-26 campaign.

In recent weeks, a few players who declared for the NBA Draft, but withdrew shortly before the deadline, made their commitments. Former Baylor standout Tounde Yessoufou will head to St. John's, while Iowa State sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic pledged to Kentucky on Tuesday, June 2.

NEWS: Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic has committed to Kentucky, source tells @247Sports



Momcilovic is one of the top shooters in the country averaging 16.9 points, 3 rebounds while shooting 48.7% from three. https://t.co/G0R9JQ8uak pic.twitter.com/5BWIk27mVY — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) June 2, 2026

As a junior at Iowa State, Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and an assist while shooting 50.6% from the field and 48.7% from 3-point range on 7.5 attempts per game. The former four-star recruit spent the last three seasons with the Cyclones before declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Momcilovic was rated the No. 2 overall transfer portal entry by 247Sports behind Bidunga, who signed with Louisville after two seasons with Kansas.

At the NBA Combine, Momcilovic measured 6-foot-8 without shoes while recording a 6-foot-9-and-a-quarter wingspan and weighing 218 pounds. The Pewaukee, Wisconsin, product's size and shooting prowess gave him a strong chance to be selected in the 2026 draft, but Momcilovic would likely have slipped to the second round.

Instead, Momcilovic will reportedly earn a substantial NIL deal to play for Kentucky, where he has the chance to boost his draft stock with another strong season. The 2027 NBA Draft is believed to feature less talent than the 2026 class, meaning Momcilovic could have a better chance at being picked in the first round next summer.

With the Wildcats, Momcilovic will play for head coach Mark Pope alongside fellow 2027 draft prospects Zoom Diallo, a transfer guard from Washington, and Malachi Moreno, who also declared for the 2026 draft before withdrawing.

Kentucky is looking to replace Otega Oweh, a potential 2026 draft pick, and could have found a solid pair to fill in the veteran guard's production.

The Wildcats don't appear to have as formidable of a roster as some of the other traditional powerhouses across college basketball, but could be on the rise after adding Momcilovic, among other transfers.

The rising senior brings a wealth of experience, with 102 NCAA appearances and 101 career starts. With another remarkable shooting season, Momcilovic could surge up 2027 NBA Draft boards.