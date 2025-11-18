NBA Draft: Nate Ament Continues Strong Start for Tennessee

The 2026 NBA Draft has garnered plenty of attention so far, with standouts like Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer, as well as the next tier knocking on the door.

One of those players trying their hardest to break into the top tier is Tennessee forward Nate Ament, who’s been stellar relative to most five-star prospects over the years.

On Monday night against Rice, Ament went for 19 points on a solid 6-for-13 shooting, adding 10 rebounds and three steals in the process. He failed to hit a triple on four tries, but continued to get to the line, hitting seven of his nine free throw attempts.

Tennessee takes down Rice 91-66. Nate Ament finishes with his first career double-double, the first of many. #Vols pic.twitter.com/CA4JqnG9cT — Rylee Robinson (@ryleerobinsontv) November 18, 2025

At 6-foot-10, Ament was the No. 4 prospect for most draft experts coming into the season, and while some could now be leaning toward North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson, Ament himself has fully lived up to the hype.

Through his preps play, he showed the touch and jump-shooting reminiscent of plenty of NBA stars, with the necessary range and fluidity to thrive in college, or at the very least offer a great project on the wing.

While many had a predetermined idea of what Ament would offer Tennessee, he’s been surprising in several areas.

Firstly, despite his more slender frame, Ament has been stellar on the boards, averaging nine per game with plenty of force. With many expecting his physicality to break down somewhat at the college level, it’s been great for scouts and NBA decision-makers to see him bruising inside and succeeding.

On a similar note, while he hasn’t shot it at the rate many thought just yet, his foul-drawing has more than made up for the lack of triples. Through four games, he’s averaging 8.8 free throws attempted per game, which is massive for his development as more than just a jump-shooter.

Again, Ament’s not shying away from contact has likely been a major plus in the eyes of those that could be submitting his name on draft night 2026.

So far, Ament is averaging 19.8 points per game this season. Regardless of nit-picky efficiency callouts, that number would put him well within the top five of the draft if it held throughout an entire season. Mostly due to his combination of NBA-ready tools in a 6-foot-10 frame.

Already a handful of productive games into his lone season with the Volunteers — where they stand at No. 20 with a undefeated record — league decision-makers will now be keyed in on how he fares in SEC play.