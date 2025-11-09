NBA Draft: Neoklis Avdalas, Nate Ament Highlight Top Saturday Performances

Virginia Tech’s Neoklis Avdalas is one bad dude



Today vs Providence he was unreal



33 points

6 rebounds

6 assists

13-23 FG

5-8 3P

2-4 FT



The 6’9 PG out of the Greece put together the very best freshman performance we’ve seen this season



Incredible performance pic.twitter.com/3VmrhuhFAH