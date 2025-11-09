NBA Draft: Neoklis Avdalas, Nate Ament Highlight Top Saturday Performances
The 2026 NBA Draft continues to be one of the more hyped in years, and for good reason due to the myriad of performances that have happened in a few short days of college basketball.
Here were some of the top performers from Saturday’s slate of college games:
Cameron Boozer, Duke
After a slower start to his opener — which he eventually found his groove in — Boozer left little up to chance in his second collegiate game.
Against Western Carolina, he scored 25 points on 53% shooting overall, grabbing eight boards, dishing five assist and sending one block.
His second outing, which featured 44% 3-point shooting on nine attempts, as well as 100% shooting from the free throw line, was much more in line with what scouts and NBA decision-makers were thinking of Boozer through the preseason. He showcased his strength and the general winning attributes many will come to expect.
Notably, his brother Cayden Boozer added 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals off the bench.
Labaron Philon, Alabama
Plenty of players saw great output on Saturday, but few with the stakes that No. 15 Alabama and guard Labaron Philon did.
One of the top returnees in the class, many were expecting a big year from Philon, though he’s blown away expectations through a few games. Against a top-five team in St. John’s, Philon scored a team-high 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting, adding three assists, three rebounds and a steal in takin down the Red Storm.
He was lauded for his defense and play-making last year, but has now scored 47 points through his first two games.
Nate Ament, Tennessee
Few knew what to expect from Nate Ament early in his Tennessee career, but he too has shattered the walls many contained him in.
After going for 18 points in the Volunteers opener, Ament returned for 23 points on 50% shooting in game two, taking down Northern Kentucky. He also added eight rebounds, five assists and two steals, managing to shoot 50% from beyond the arc.
Notably, Ament shot 10 free throws and hit nine, which would be a huge development in his overall profile.
Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech
Accounting for all of Saturday’s performances, Virginia Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas’s outing was the best.
The former Greek pro scored a blazing 33 points on 57% shooting, hitting five of eight attempted triples. Even more, the 6-foot-9 guard added six assists to just two turnovers, five rebounds and one steal and block apiece.
Right now, there’s few players with more polarizing stock than Avdalas, who looked the part of a future top-five pick Saturday in an overtime win versus Providence.
Honorable mentions:
AJ Dybtantsa, BYU — 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, 70%FG
Richie Saunders, BYU — 20 points, four rebounds, four steals, 70% FG
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas — 16 points, six assists, two steals
Meleek Thomas, Arkansas — 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal
Kingston Flemings, Houston — 20 points, three assists, two steals, 80%FG