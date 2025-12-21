Ranking the 2026 NBA Draft’s Point Guards Prior to Conference Play

The 2026 NBA Draft class is looking deep across the board, offering up star talents near the top, with plenty more pro-level contributors throughout.

The point guard crop especially has looked deep, with five-star true freshmen and several talented returnees leading their respective teams by handling, passing and scoring the rock.

Below, we’ll rank how the class’s top point guards have fared prior to conference play:

1. Kingston Flemings, Houston

Houston’s Kingston Flemings has been the biggest surprise of the class so far. Many thought he’d be a multi-year player in Kelvin Sampson’s system, though his already gaining the offensive reigns for the Cougars has been notable.

Across 12 games, he’s eighth-ranked Houston’s second-leading scorer, averaging 15.3 points on a blistering 59% shooting. He also has claim to potentially the best all-around game at lead guard, dishing 4.9 assists and nabbing 2.1 steals per game.

Flemings stands at 6-foot-4 with smooth athleticism, a quick first-step and winning impact, making him the top point guard performer so far.

2. Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Arkansas’ guard Darius Acuff Jr. is hot on Flemings heels, having come in as a late first-round pick for many, and quickly earning lottery acclaim with his play.

He’s seen unbelievable production as a true freshman, for a scrappy Razorbacks team, no less. Through 12 games, he’s averaged 18.9 points, 6.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game, shooting 49% overall and 44% from three.

There will be some physical concerns with Acuff regarding his height and pure athleticism as far as NBA translation, though he’s quelling those fears with his output.

3. Labaron Philon, Alabama

Alabama’s Labaron Philon has seen the ideal Year 1 to 2 jump, nearly doubling his offensive production in leading the Crimson Tide.

He’s averaged 22.4 points, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game, making tangible leaps in the shooting and play-making departments. Last year he shot just 32% from three on low volume, and has now jumped to 43% on a great number of attempts.

When you couple his new scoring output and perimeter prowess with his solid handle and baseline defense, Philon will be an enticing pro prospect for many.

4. Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr. was the most highly anticipated lead guard coming into the class, and while he used the non-conference slate to show off his skillset, there’s plenty of growth needed in the coming months.

Brown hasn’t been near as efficient as the others, shooting 38% overall and just 27% from three, doing so on great volume. His 2-to-1 assist to turnover ratio at 5.1 dimes per game has been great, though his defense has left some to be desired as well.

It’s clear that if Brown can put his skillset together he’ll be a highly coveted prospect that can shoot, dribble, pass and more at an unguardable level. Decision-makers will be keen to see improvement over the course of the season.

5. Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

At 22, Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz has seen a storied college career, and has now seamlessly transferred his production over to the Hawkeyes.

He’s averaging just under 17 points per game, dishing five assists and taking care of the ball at one of the best rates in the country. His slow-paced downhill scoring continues to be the selling point, though he’s hitting 42% of his 5.5 attempts triples per game.

Stirtz won’t be a prospect that catches everyone’s eye, though his pick-and-roll prowess is sure to magnetize several NBA teams.