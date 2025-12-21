Where Race to Become NBA Draft’s Top Pick Stands Before Conference Play

The 2026 NBA Draft is turning out even better than expected, with the true freshmen starting off their college careers with unbelievable statistical output.

Most the hype is due to the three No. 1-level prospects, all of which have lived up to expectations through non-conference play. Below, we’ll evaluate each of the top three prospect’s seasons so far, with some analysis after as to where team’s could stand at No. 1:

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Cameron Boozer’s been not just one of the top freshmen in the country, but one of the top producers in general. He’s started a solid National Player of the Year campaign, averaging 23.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Most simply, Boozer has been as advertised coming off Cooper Flagg’s season with the Blue Devils. He’s been a massive driver of winning impact for Duke, seeing a vast majority of the defensive attention and still making correct plays constantly.

There will be concerns about Boozer’s athleticism and role at the NBA-level, though it’s clear he’ll be a winning player no matter where he slots in.

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

For a few weeks, wing AJ Dybantsa seemed just a step behind his top-pick counterparts, though he’s the only of the three with claim to seeing real, in-season development so far.

Dybantsa has looked better in each game, topping out at 35 points just days ago versus Abilene Christian. On the season, he’s now averaging 22.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting a blistering 57% overall.

Scouts and decision-makers were likely looking for passing and defensive improvement over the course of the season, and that’s happened in his last handful of games.

Dybantsa has an immensely tough Big 12 slate coming up, and he’ll be closely watched to see if he can keep improving.

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Kansas guard Darryn Peterson has seen the most up-and-down season so far, less so from a production standpoint than an injury one.

He’s played in just four total games, leaving the last prior to overtime after missing seven-straight games. When he has played, he’s averaged 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. And even then he’s seemed to favor his hamstring somewhat.

Peterson has put up No. 1-level production without being fully healthy, pointing to superstar potential down the line, though it’s yet to be seen at the college level. His stock will be directly tied to his health, at this point.

The Verdict

To this point, no clear No. 1 pick has emerged. All three prospects have been as advertised prior to the season, offering drastically different positive skillsets.

To this point, it seems that Peterson could have the best case, health permitting, though Dybantsa’s improvement has him looking like a viable selection at the top.

Boozer has his fair share of fans with his unique skillset and plus decision-making, and could easily be No. 1 on a handful of team’s boards.