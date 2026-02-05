NBA Draft Notebook: AJ Dybantsa and Richie Saunders

On Wednesday night, the No. 16 BYU Cougars looked to bounce-back from two-straight losses again unranked Oklahoma State.

NBA Draft on SI was in attendance, getting up-close looks at two potential 2026 NBA Draft prospects in wings AJ Dybantsa and Richie Saunders. Dybantsa is in the top tier of prospects that could go No. 1 overall and Saunders, while 24, could earn second-round buzz too.

Ultimately, the Pokes would take down the Cougars behind a strong offensive effort, capitalizing on BYU's poor defense.

The Rundown:

A fluid, 6-foot-9 wing, Dybantsa came into the season as a potential No. 1 pick, and has lived up to that hype averaging 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He’s shot 53% overall, looking like a potential three-level scorer at the next level.

His No. 1 case lies in his athleticism and sky-high upside as a driver and jump-shooter, but questions about his decision-making and defensive impact could see him go as low as No. 3.

On Wednesday, Dybantsa would lead all scorers with a blistering 36 points, hitting 13 of his 20 total shots and adding seven rebounds and four assists.

Notes:

In pre-game, Dybantsa showed smooth and replicable shooting mechanics. His numbers from beyond the arc have been up-and-down, but his soft touch and consistent approach could lead to efficient volume shooting down the line, which will make his downhill game even more dynamic

Dybantsa struggled early, turning the ball over four times in his first six-minute stint, adding just two points. He didn't look rushed, but continually put himself in disadvantageous positions

Dybantsa picked up his dribble too early on several of these possesions, limiting his options and allowing players

He would find his rhythm in the second stint, immediately hitting two triples within the flow of the offense

Even through mistakes he looked controlled in finding his spots. His athleticism puts him a tier above most of his peers at this level

Dybantsa can be slow to contest shots on the perimeter, failing to show high hand consistently

While the mechanics can stand to see minimal improvements across the board, Dybantsa's shooting motion has no hitch, and feels a fluid motion

Dybantsa shot from beyond the arc with confidence several times, but hesitated late in the game on big, tide-turning shots

Dybantsa remained engaged throughout the entire game, and Oklahoma State head coach Steve Lutz commended his character postgame

The Rundown:

Saunders is a 6-foot-5 guard-slash-wing, who’s seen year over year improvement in his time with BYU. He earned the Big 12’s Most Improved Player honors last season, and has improved his output to 19.5 points on 50% shooting, with 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Saunders will be 25 in his rookie season, but shows the requisite feel for the game, shooting and toughness to break NBA rotations.

Saunders could trail only Dybantsa among the Cougars, posting 20 points on 50% shooting, with four triples, eight rebounds and three assists.

Notes:

Saunders blended into BYU's bad start, turning the ball over twice and losing his man off-ball for an easy triple

He's lightning quick off the catch, and able to navigate easily toward space, but Oklahoma State's game-plan helped to limit him in that creators had a tough time setting him up, and he couldn't create himself

Saunders is extremely physical and isn't contact-averse — he welcomes it on both ends, putting shoulders into defenders and fighting through everything on defense

Saunders didn't play a great defensive game against OSU, with his general lack of elite athleticism letting OSU's quicker guards get downhill often — BYU head coach Kevin Young credited the Cowboys' eventual win to his team's inability to guard at the point of attack

Saunders too stayed engaged until the end, creating quick, late-game offense with his 3-point shooting. He's elite in facing himself toward the basket, be it spotting up, in transition or coming off-screen