NBA Draft: Pistons Land No. 5 Overall Pick
At the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery Sunday afternoon, 14 teams learned where they’d be selecting in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.
The Pistons were among those teams, coming away with No. 5 overall selection.
After landing Cade Cunningham No. 1 overall in 2021, the team had fallen two-straight years on lottery night, last year to the dreaded No. 5 spot. Still, those picks yielded guard Jaden Ivey and high-flier Ausar Thompson.
In 2023-24, Detroit suffered one of their more demoralizing seasons in years, winning just 14 games to 68 losses to secure the top odds. They owned a 14% chance at No. 1, followed by 13.4% at No. 2, 12.7% at No. 3, 12% at No. 4 and a 47.9% chance at No. 5.
While most draft experts are near-consensus that this year lacks less of a punch near the top, the team will still have the opportunity to select from a variety of talented prospects.
Now, prospects will take to the NBA Draft Combine to showcase their measurements, skills and basketball knowledge. The 2024 NBA Draft will be the first ever two-day event, beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26 and concluding with the second round on Thursday, June 27.
You can reference Draft Digest’s most recent big board here.
