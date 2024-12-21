NBA Draft: Previewing Princeton-Rutgers Saturday Matchup
The Princeton Tigers face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights tomorrow afternoon at the RAC (Jersey Mikes Arena) and both teams have NBA prospects to watch for. Princeton is 8-4 overall and 2-1 in their last three games, including a win at Saint Joseph's. Meanwhile, Rutgers is 7-4 and also 2-1 in their last three games -- the most recent one ending in a Dylan Harper buzzer beater three pointer to defeat Seton Hall.
Dylan Harper, Guard
Harper has had a fantastic freshman season overall, as the 6-foot-6 primary ball handler is averaging 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 stocks per game, and 2.3 turnovers per game while finishing an impressive 77.9% of his attempts at the rim (77 attempts), 36.4% from three (8.3 three point attempts per 100 possessions), and 75.9% at the line (79 attempts). His midrange jumper could improve, as he's converting only 23.1% of his non-rim twos. Overall, Harper has been unassisted on 74.2% of his made field goals while assisting an estimated 29.2% of his teammate's made field goals when he's on the floor.
His playmaking ability, especially in the pick-and-roll, has been evident throughout this season as he uses power, footwork, and change-of-pace to create opportunities for both himself at the rim and others. Additionally, Harper's ability to finish at the rim and offer point-of-attack defense has also been impressive.
Xaivian Lee, Guard
Regarding Harper's defense, tomorrow's matchup against Princeton is extremely intriguing due to the presence of guard Xaivian Lee for the Tigers.
Lee is a 6-foot-3 junior guard who's averaging 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.7 stocks, and only two turnovers per game. The Princeton guard's finishing numbers can improve, however, as he's converting only 46.5% of his attempts at the rim. Interestingly, his three point percentage is up to 40% this season (eight three point attempts per 100 possessions), but his free throw percentage is down to 74.2% (62 attempts).
Xaivian Lee is one of the quicker guards in college basketball and is capable of creating his own shot at times and leverages this to create opportunities for teammates. He's been unassisted on 74.6% of his made field goals this season while assisting on an estimated 37.4% of his teammates' made field goals when he's on the floor. However, some scouts question his self-creation ability due to it being against Ivy League play. Lee impressed against Saint Joe's, however, scoring 18 points while recording 13 rebounds and ten assists.
Harper, a 6-foot-6 physical guard, will be an intriguing matchup for Lee and a test of his creation ability. Additionally, a concern with Lee is his size and his potential to be targeted defensively in the NBA, so it will be interesting to see how he handles possessions where he's matched up against Harper.
Ace Bailey, Forward
The 6-foot-10 wing has had an interesting season so far, with more ups than downs. He's averaging 17.9 points, 0.6 assists, 7.1 rebounds, 1.9 stocks per game, and 2.4 turnovers per game while shooting 58.8% from the rim (34 attempts), 47% on non-rim twos (66 attempts), and 35.1% from three (37 attempts). The freshman is an elite shotmaker whose shot selection and live-dribble passing could improve -- evident statistically as well in his 3.5 assist percentage and assist-turnover ratio. However, the potential and overall unique shotmaking is there and he's likely to continue improving the rest of his offensive game as the season progresses. He's shown some intriguing defensive flashes as well.
