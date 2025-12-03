NBA Draft: Cameron Boozer Continues No. 1 Pick Case vs. Florida

The 2026 NBA Draft class is being billed as one of the best in some time, and that’s especially believable when watching Cameron Boozer go to work for the fourth-ranked Blue Devils.

On Tuesday night, Duke took on the defending champion Florida Gators, and Boozer continued to play his earth-shattering brand of high-impact basketball.

In a 67-66 win, Boozer went for 29 points on just under 50% shooting from the field, hitting three of his nine 3-poijters while adding six rebounds, two assists and one steal. He didn’t have a block, but played fine defensive alongside teammates in Patrick Ngongba II and Isaiah Evans, both of which finished with five apiece.

Boozer created on the interior with strength and touch and hit multiple threes, showing off his offensive versatility centered around his high feel for the game.

National Player of the Year? 🤔

Cameron Boozer with a HUGE performance against No. 15 Florida 🔥



29 PTS | 10-21 FG | 6 REB pic.twitter.com/UcTTdNjPyC — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) December 3, 2025

Even more, Boozer’s most recent performance came just after back-to-back similarly successful games. He scored 35 points against No. 22 Arkansas in what was one of the top outings of the college season thus far, as well as 26 on 83% shooting against Howard.

So far, Boozer is averaging 23.6 points on 56% shooting, with 3.4 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game to boot.

Right now, his top draft case is built around his production and winning impact. He has steep competition in Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa, though the former is still out due to injury, and the latter hasn’t quite shown the level of versatility Boozer has so far.

One of Boozer’s best draft cases would be Duke’s continued undefeated record. The team is presently 9-0 on the season, boasting wins over Texas, No. 24 Kansas, No. 22 Arkansas and No. 15 Florida, largely due to Boozer’s dominance.

Arguments against Boozer as the top pick would include his stiffer disposition in moving around the floor, as well as his slower start in finsihing around the rim. Though more 25-plus-point performances with plenty of highlighted ancillary skills will help to ease scouts and decision-makers minds.

Plus, Boozer is already becoming a more effective scorer around the rim at the collegiate level. Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI regarding Boozer: "The versatile forward is extremely effective at the rim. He’s a self-creator, has the ability to be a team’s top scorer, and is crafty with go-to moves. He can face up in the mid-post, finish well around the rim, and short roll to knock down midrange jumpers. He has the entire scoring package inside the arc and makes scoring look effortless."

Duke will continue to churn toward conference play, where things will ramp up for Boozer and co.