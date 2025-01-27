NBA Draft: Projecting the 2025 Lottery
Despite the fireworks that blockbuster trades may bring, the NBA Draft is still the primary way for teams to upgrade.
The top-five has long been known to produce All-Star and All-NBA-level talent in moderation, and the lottery in general has granted teams rotational pieces on many an occasion.
Even more, there’s a variety of teams that have recently undergone rebuilds, such as the Wizards, Nets, Raptors, and more, and could certainly use high-level prospects.
Luckily for those teams, the 2025 NBA Draft class is shaping up to be an especially strong one, boasting combo forwards, jumbo guards, 7-foot centers, multi-tooled veterans and much, much more.
In a recent YouTube video, I ran a Tankathon spin and attempted to draft the lottery accordingly. You can watch the full video below:
1. Brooklyn Nets: Cooper Flagg, Duke
2. Washington Wizards: Dylan Harper, Rutgers
3. Utah Jazz: Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
4. Charlotte Hornets: Ace Bailey, Rutgers
5. New Orleans Pelicans: Tre Johnson, Texas
6. Toronto Raptors: Asa Newell, Georgia
7. Portland Trail Blazers: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
8. OKC Thunder: Egor Demin, BYU
9. Chicago Bulls: Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
10. San Antonio Spurs: Derik Queen, Maryland
11. Golden State Warriors: Khaman Maluach, Duke
12. San Antonio Spurs: Nolan Traore, Saint Quentin
13. Houston Rockets: Boogie Fland, Arkansas
14. Atlanta Hawks: Noa Essengue, Ulm
The Brooklyn Nets were crowned champion on lottery night in this simulation, making it out with Duke forward Cooper Flagg as the grand prize. The Wizards were able to grab their elite guard in Rutgers' Dylan Harper, and Utah got their own in Kasparas Jakucionis. A number of other teams were able to add top-end talent, too.
