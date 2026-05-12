NBA Draft Prospect Measurements Reported as Combine Wears on

The 2026 NBA Draft Combine has officially tipped off, just hours removed from the fateful 2026 NBA Draft Lottery.

NBA scouts and decision-makers are now getting up close and personal looks at the 2026 draft class as they undergo athletic testing and measurements. Several measurements were released on Monday from DraftExpress's Jonathan Givony, with several of the top players in the class listed.

Below are all the reported height, weight, wingspan and standing reach for prospects, all via Jonathan Givony from DraftExpress on X:

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Height: 6-2

Weight: 186

Wingspan: 6-7

Standing Reach: 8-2.5

Amari Allen, Alabama

Height: 6-5.25

Weight: 204

Wingspan: 6-8

Standing Reach: 8-3.5

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Height: 6-9.5

Weight: 211

Wingspan: 6-11.5

Standing Reach: 9-1.5

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Height: 6-0.75

Weight: 180

Wingspan: 6-6.25

Standing Reach: 8-0.5

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Height: 6-8.25

Weight: 253

Wingspan: 7-1.5

Standing Reach: 9-0

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Height: 6-3.5

Weight: 190

Wingspan: 6-7.5

Standing Reach: 8-4.5

Brayden Burries, Arizona

Height: 6-3.75

Weight: 215

Wingspan: 6-6

Standing Reach: 8-2.5

Cameron Carr, Baylor

Height: 6-4.5

Weight: 184

Wingspan: 7-0.75

Standing Reach: 8-8

Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

Height: 6-10.25

Weight: 240

Wingspan: 7-5

Standing Reach: 9-0.5

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Height: 6-8.5

Weight: 217

Wingspan: 7-0.25

Standing Reach: 8-10

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

Height: 6-7.5

Weight: 245

Wingspan: 7-2

Standing Reach: 8-11

Isaiah Evans, Duke

Height: 6-5.5

Weight: 186

Wingspan: 6-8.75

Standing Reach: 8-8.5

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Height: 6-2.5

Weight: 183

Wingspan: 6-3.5

Standing Reach: 8-2.5

Allen Graves, Santa Clara

Height: 6-7.75

Weight: 226

Wingspan: 7-0

Standing Reach: 8-10.25

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Height: 6-9

Weight: 251

Wingspan: 7-3.5

Standing Reach: 8-11

Alex Karaban, UConn

Height: 6-6.75

Weight: 225

Wingspan: 6-11

Standing Reach: 8-8.5

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Height: 6-8.75

Weight: 241

Wingspan: 7-3.25

Standing Reach: 9-0.5

Karim Lopez, NZ Breakers

Height: 6-8.25

Weight: 222

Wingspan: 6-11.5

Standing Reach: 8-9.5

Aday Mara

Height: 7-3

Weight: 260

Wingspan: 7-6

Standing Reach: 9-9

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

Height: 6-11.25

Weight: 242

Wingspan: 7-1.5

Standing Reach: 9-3.5

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

Height: 6-1.25

Weight: 186

Wingspan: 6-7.75

Standing Reach: 8-2

Koa Peat, Arizona

Height: 6-7

Weight: 245

Wingspan: 6-11.25

Standing Reach: 8-8

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Height: 6-4.5

Weight: 199

Wingspan: 6-9.75

Standing Reach: 8-7

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Height: 6-2.5

Weight: 176

Wingspan: 6-6.25

Standing Reach: 8-3.5

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Height: 6-9

Weight: 253

Wingspan: 7-5.25

Standing Reach: 9-1

Hannes Steinbach, Washington

Height: 6-10.25

Weight: 248

Wingspan: 7-2.25

Standing Reach: 9-0

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Height: 6-2.5

Weight: 186

Wingspan: 6-6

Standing Reach: 8-2.5

Dailyn Swain, Texas

Height: 6-6.5

Weight: 211

Wingspan: 6-10

Standing Reach: 8-8.5

Tyler Tanner, Purdue

Height: 5-10.75

Weight: 167

Wingspan: 6-4.25

Standing Reach: 7-9

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Height: 6-3

Weight: 189

Wingspan: 6-6.75

Standing Reach: 8-4

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Height: 6-5

Weight: 188

Wingspan: 6-6.25

Standing Reach: 8-4

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Height: 6-9.25

Weight: 211

Wingspan: 7-0.25

Standing Reach: 9-0

Flory Bidunga, Kansas

Height: 6-7.75

Weight: 228

Wingspan: 7-3.25

Standing Reach: 8-10.5