NBA Draft Prospect Measurements Reported as Combine Wears on
The 2026 NBA Draft Combine has officially tipped off, just hours removed from the fateful 2026 NBA Draft Lottery.
NBA scouts and decision-makers are now getting up close and personal looks at the 2026 draft class as they undergo athletic testing and measurements. Several measurements were released on Monday from DraftExpress's Jonathan Givony, with several of the top players in the class listed.
Below are all the reported height, weight, wingspan and standing reach for prospects, all via Jonathan Givony from DraftExpress on X:
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Height: 6-2
Weight: 186
Wingspan: 6-7
Standing Reach: 8-2.5
Amari Allen, Alabama
Height: 6-5.25
Weight: 204
Wingspan: 6-8
Standing Reach: 8-3.5
Nate Ament, Tennessee
Height: 6-9.5
Weight: 211
Wingspan: 6-11.5
Standing Reach: 9-1.5
Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
Height: 6-0.75
Weight: 180
Wingspan: 6-6.25
Standing Reach: 8-0.5
Cameron Boozer, Duke
Height: 6-8.25
Weight: 253
Wingspan: 7-1.5
Standing Reach: 9-0
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville
Height: 6-3.5
Weight: 190
Wingspan: 6-7.5
Standing Reach: 8-4.5
Brayden Burries, Arizona
Height: 6-3.75
Weight: 215
Wingspan: 6-6
Standing Reach: 8-2.5
Cameron Carr, Baylor
Height: 6-4.5
Weight: 184
Wingspan: 7-0.75
Standing Reach: 8-8
Chris Cenac Jr., Houston
Height: 6-10.25
Weight: 240
Wingspan: 7-5
Standing Reach: 9-0.5
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Height: 6-8.5
Weight: 217
Wingspan: 7-0.25
Standing Reach: 8-10
Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s
Height: 6-7.5
Weight: 245
Wingspan: 7-2
Standing Reach: 8-11
Isaiah Evans, Duke
Height: 6-5.5
Weight: 186
Wingspan: 6-8.75
Standing Reach: 8-8.5
Kingston Flemings, Houston
Height: 6-2.5
Weight: 183
Wingspan: 6-3.5
Standing Reach: 8-2.5
Allen Graves, Santa Clara
Height: 6-7.75
Weight: 226
Wingspan: 7-0
Standing Reach: 8-10.25
Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan
Height: 6-9
Weight: 251
Wingspan: 7-3.5
Standing Reach: 8-11
Alex Karaban, UConn
Height: 6-6.75
Weight: 225
Wingspan: 6-11
Standing Reach: 8-8.5
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Height: 6-8.75
Weight: 241
Wingspan: 7-3.25
Standing Reach: 9-0.5
Karim Lopez, NZ Breakers
Height: 6-8.25
Weight: 222
Wingspan: 6-11.5
Standing Reach: 8-9.5
Aday Mara
Height: 7-3
Weight: 260
Wingspan: 7-6
Standing Reach: 9-9
Malachi Moreno, Kentucky
Height: 6-11.25
Weight: 242
Wingspan: 7-1.5
Standing Reach: 9-3.5
Ebuka Okorie, Stanford
Height: 6-1.25
Weight: 186
Wingspan: 6-7.75
Standing Reach: 8-2
Koa Peat, Arizona
Height: 6-7
Weight: 245
Wingspan: 6-11.25
Standing Reach: 8-8
Darryn Peterson, Kansas
Height: 6-4.5
Weight: 199
Wingspan: 6-9.75
Standing Reach: 8-7
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
Height: 6-2.5
Weight: 176
Wingspan: 6-6.25
Standing Reach: 8-3.5
Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky
Height: 6-9
Weight: 253
Wingspan: 7-5.25
Standing Reach: 9-1
Hannes Steinbach, Washington
Height: 6-10.25
Weight: 248
Wingspan: 7-2.25
Standing Reach: 9-0
Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
Height: 6-2.5
Weight: 186
Wingspan: 6-6
Standing Reach: 8-2.5
Dailyn Swain, Texas
Height: 6-6.5
Weight: 211
Wingspan: 6-10
Standing Reach: 8-8.5
Tyler Tanner, Purdue
Height: 5-10.75
Weight: 167
Wingspan: 6-4.25
Standing Reach: 7-9
Meleek Thomas, Arkansas
Height: 6-3
Weight: 189
Wingspan: 6-6.75
Standing Reach: 8-4
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
Height: 6-5
Weight: 188
Wingspan: 6-6.25
Standing Reach: 8-4
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
Height: 6-9.25
Weight: 211
Wingspan: 7-0.25
Standing Reach: 9-0
Flory Bidunga, Kansas
Height: 6-7.75
Weight: 228
Wingspan: 7-3.25
Standing Reach: 8-10.5
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.Follow DParkOK