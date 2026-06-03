NBA Draft Prospects, Future Stars Headline 2026 adidas Eurocamp Roster

With the 2026 NBA Draft just weeks away, scouting and evaluating the next wave of basketball talent is becoming increasingly important for NBA front offices. While much of the attention is currently focused on this month’s draft class, adidas Eurocamp has long served as a launching pad not only for immediate draft prospects but also for some of the top young players expected to hear their names called in future drafts.

That will once again be the case at the 19th edition of adidas Eurocamp, which takes place June 5-7 at La Ghirada Città Dello Sport in Treviso, Italy. The premier pre-draft scouting event outside the United States will feature a mix of 2026 NBA Draft-eligible prospects alongside rising international talent who could emerge as major names in the 2027 and 2028 NBA Draft classes. The annual showcase brings together elite young players from around the world to compete in front of scouts, executives, and decision-makers from across professional basketball.

adidas Basketball has announced the full roster of athletes, coaches, and special guests for this year’s event, including several NBA and EuroLeague stars who will mentor participants throughout the week.

This year’s participants will also debut an exclusive Gelato colorway of the adidas Crazy Energy shoe during the event.

The following athletes are confirmed to participate in adidas Eurocamp 2026:

Team 3SSB

This roster is comprised of the top athletes from the 3SSB circuit.

Emmanuel Ahamefule (England)

Jalen Davis (USA)

Jamal Blaze Johnson (USA)

Javon Bardwell (USA)

Josiah Rose (USA)

Kamsiyochukwu Awaka (USA)

Kevin Savage III (USA)

Mason Grivna (USA)

Nicholas Welch Jr. (USA)

Nolan Nelson (USA)

Reginald Evans Jr. (USA)

Team Eurocamp 1

This is the first group of 2026 NBA Draft-eligible athletes.

Aleksandar Vojinovic (Serbia)

Arturas Butajevas (Lithuania)

David Torresani (Italy)

Izan Le Meut (France)

Kylian Mpete (France)

Lev Svinin (Russia)

Maxence Lemoine (France)

Meissa Faye (France)

Mohamed Diakite (France)

Ognjen Nikolic (Serbia)

Samu Adler (Finland)

Theo Airhienbuwa (Italy)

Team Eurocamp 2

This is the other group of 2026 NBA Draft-eligible athletes.

Daniel Melha Rout Biel (Germany)

Derin Can Ustun (Canada/Turkey)

Endurance Aiyamenkhue (Netherlands)

Ilja Kurucs (Latvia)

Marc-Owen Fodzo (France)

Ognjen Srzentic (Serbia)

Oren Sahar (Israel)

Oscar Wembanyama (France)

Pavle Backo (Serbia)

Pavle Nikolic (Serbia)

Tarik Hrelja (Bosnia)

Tomas Talcis (Latvia)

Team NBL Next Stars

These players are from the NBL league in Australia and New Zealand.

Aron Stazic (Austria)

Dash Daniels (Australia)

Jackson Ball (New Zealand)

Jai Fa’ale (Australia)

Jayden Cecil (Australia)

Justin Akengbowa (Australia)

Luka Malovic (Montenegro)

Mach Jongkuch (Australia)

Malique Lewis (Trinidad and Tobago)

Max Mackinnon (Australia)

Oscar Cluff (Australia)

Yuto Imanishi (Japan)

Team Next Gen

This roster is comprised of All-stars from the adidas NextGen EuroLeague 2026 tournament.

Cameron Houindo (France)

Cheickh Niang (Italy)

Code Mbengue (Senegal)

Egor Amosov (Russia)

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (USA)

Lukas Nikola Bojovic (Slovenia)

Maks Ciperle (Slovenia)

Mate Khatiashvili (Georgia)

Ricards Aizpurs (Latvia)

Stefan Joksimovic (Slovenia)

Teo Milicic (Poland/Germany)

Team World

This group is made up of young prospects from around the world.

Andy Gemao (Philippines)

Gene Roebuck (USA)

Hongsen Peng (China)

Hongze Wang (China)

Kara Sene (Senegal)

Kenichiro Benedict (Japan)

Lucai Anderson (Germany/USA)

Naoto Hauet (Japan)

Osi Cerdà (Spain)

Ronny Ewanke (Cameroon)

Sifeng Huan (China)

Yumiti Saidake (China)

The event will also feature several notable guests and mentors from across the basketball world, including:

Kenny Atkinson, Head Coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers)

Mike James (AS Monaco)

The group will spend time mentoring participants, sharing their basketball journeys, and providing insight into what separates elite prospects in the international game. They'll be led by a talented group of coaches with vast NBA experience.

Dave Joerger (Milwaukee Bucks)

Rex Kalamian (Milwaukee Bucks)

Austin Dufault (Chicago Bulls)

Matt Brase (Philadelphia 76ers)

Bryan Gates (Philadelphia 76ers)

Ross McMains (Boston Celtics)

Phil Handy (Dallas Mavericks)

Petteri Koponen (New Zealand Breakers)

Shaun Fain (LA Clippers)

Tom Hankins (Noblesville Boom)

Isaac Jenkins (Utah Prep Academy)

Dogus Balbay, who will return to coach Team Next Gen

The adidas Eurocamp 2026 games will be livestreamed on YouTube, which is a great opportunity to get a look at these prospects on a unique stage.