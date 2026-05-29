Two Intriguing Prospects Not Listed on 2026 NBA Draft Withdrawal List

The 2026 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline for NCAA prospects passed on May 27.

With that date in the rear view mirror, this summer's draft class is solidified, and NBA teams now have a clear picture of who will be available on June 23-24.

A handful of notable prospects removed their names from the 2026 class before the deadline, including Amari Allen, Tounde Yessoufou, Milan Momcilovic, Tyler Tanner, Jeremy Fears Jr., Billy Richmond III and Andrej Stojakovic.

Others, like Koa Peat, Meleek Thomas, Christian Anderson and Allen Graves, announced that they will remain in this year's draft.

On May 28, the NBA revealed a list of players who have withdrawn from the 2026 class.

The NBA announced today that 38 players have notified the league that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the NBA Draft 2026. Following the NBA’s early entry withdrawal deadline of 5 p.m. ET on June 13, 2026, the NBA will… pic.twitter.com/VwfL4qsQJH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 28, 2026

There were two intiging names who weren't on the list of withdrawals, however, as Washington's Bryson Tucker and international big man Luigi Suigo each have elected to keep their name in the draft.

Suigo, and other international prospects, have until June 13 to withdraw from the class.

Suigo has the potential to be a first-round pick this summer, offering impressive size and skill at just 19-years-old.

The Italian big man measured 7-foot-2 and three quarters of an inch without shoes and recorded a 7-foot-5 and half an inch wingspan while weighing 289 pounds.

Suigo averaged 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 56.4% from the field and 26.7% from 3-point range in 18 minutes per game across 16 contests with Mega Superbet in the Adriatic Basketball Association this season.

While there is still time for Suigo to remove his name from consideration for the 2026 draft, the young big man's stock could rise enough to remain in this year's class.

Tucker, on the other hand, has flown under the radar after declaring for the NBA Draft following two seasons of college basketball. Rated the No. 21 overall prospect and No. 7 small forward in the 2024 recruiting class by the 247Sports composite rankings, Tucker started his career at Indiana before transferring to Washington.

With the Huskies, the former five-star recruit averaged 5.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 26.1% from 3-point range.

Tucker announced his decision on social media, which was previously reported by the Seattle Times and The Daily UW. While there has been no official word from Tucker since declaring for the draft in April, it appears that the 6-foot-7 wing player is staying in the 2026 class after his sophomore season at Washington after his name did not appear on the NBA's list of withdrawals.