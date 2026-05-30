Trio of International Prospects Withdraw from 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft class significantly thinned out in recent weeks.

Leading up to this year's May 27 withdrawal deadline, a number of players who had the potential to be selected this summer announced that they will return to school.

Amari Allen, Tounde Yessoufou, Milan Momcilovic, Tyler Tanner, Jeremy Fears Jr., Billy Richmond III, Rueben Chinyelu and Andrej Stojakovic will all play another season of college basketball.

In addition to the aforementioned college players, multiple international prospects removed their names from the 2026 NBA Draft class.

The NBA announced today that 38 players have notified the league that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the NBA Draft 2026. Following the NBA’s early entry withdrawal deadline of 5 p.m. ET on June 13, 2026, the NBA will… pic.twitter.com/VwfL4qsQJH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 28, 2026

International prospects have until June 13 to withdraw from the class, and more players could still withdraw before that deadline.

Here's a look at the trio of international prospects who have already pulled their names.

Bassala Bagayoko

Born in 2006, the 6-foot-10 big man man from Mali averaged 3.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 55.7% from the field in 12.7 minutes per game across 31 contests for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spain's top professional basketball league.

The 19-year-old's top performance from the 2025-26 season came against Barça in late December, when he tallied 14 points, 7 rebounds and a steal while shooting 5-of-6 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

This was one of two 14-point, 7-rebound performances from Bagayoko this season. The other came against UCAM Murcia, when Bagayoko added an assist and a block, shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 1-of-3 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

Marc-Owen Fodzo Dada

A 5-foot-11, 19-year-old point guard from France, Fodzo Dada averaged 6 points, 1.9 assists and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 48.1% from the field and 28.3% from beyond the arc in 13.3 minutes per game across 29 contests for SLUC Nancy Basket in France's top basketball league.

Fodzo Dada had a solid showing at the U19 FIBA World Cup in 2025, averaging 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 31.3% from deep.

A 21-year-old big man from Greece, Samodruov averaged 2.6 points per game in the EuroLeague this season playing for Panathinaikos, one of the top teams in Europe that features former NBA players like Omer Yurtseven, Kenneth Faried, Richaun Holmes, Cedi Osman and Juancho Hernangomez.

The 6-foot-11 center's longest appearance of the season came in January, when Samodurov tallied 11 points, 3 rebounds, a steal, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 4-of-4 on 2-point attempts and 1-of-3 from beyond the arc in 17 minutes.

In total, Samodurov averaged around 6 minutes per game, shooting 10-of-11 on 2-point attempts in 13 appearances.