NBA Draft Prospects to Watch For on College Basketball's Opening Day
On Monday, the 2025 college basketball season will officially tip off, showing off a bevy of talented potential draftees on opening night.
The 2026 NBA Draft class is already being lauded as one of the best in some time, owning a host of No. 1-level players, as well as a deep class of returnees.
Below are several soon-to-be draftees to watch for:
Darryn Peterson, Kansas
While Cooper Flagg eventually turned things up a notch at Duke last season, Darryn Peterson comes into the college season as the most-hyped player in decades.
A 6-foot-5 guard with unique athletic ability, Peterson showcases a level of polish all over that already has NBA decision-makers salivating at the prospect of taking him off the draft board first.
He should score early and often for the Kansas Jayhawks, and will undoubtedly be there centrifugal offensive piece.
Kansas takes on Green Bay at 7 p.m. CT, and all eyes will be on Peterson.
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Where Peterson could very well be the league’s No. 1 pick in a matter of months, Dybantsa won’t be far behind, and is likely to have his fair of highlight reel moments — if not more.
At 6-foot-9, Dybantsa will play his sole season of college basketball with a great BYU team, flanking Richie Saunders and more with a downhill attack, perimeter shooting, and potentially sound defense.
He has some of the best physical tools seen in a wing his size, and is sure to help the Cougars immensely this season, starting with a tough first test versus Villanova at 8:30 p.m. CT.
The Houston Trio
Houston returns plenty of talent from its runner-up run a year ago, but it also landed a five-star trio in Chris Cenac Jr., Kingston Flemings and Isiah Harwell.
Cenac projects to be the top player taken from the Cougars, though a play-making point guard in Flemings and two-way wing in Harwell could surprise.
The Cougars take on Lehigh at 7 p.m. CT, and Monday’s bout could give an indication to the role and opportunity that all three freshmen will see this season.
It’s can be hard to stand out as a future NBA player in Kevlin Sampson’s system, so all eyes will be on the newcomers.
Honorable mentions: Mikel Brown, Louisville; Labaron Philon, Alabama; Caleb Wilson, North Carolina; Nate Ament, Tennessee; Koa Peat, Arizona; Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan; Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas, Arkansas.