Potential Top Pick AJ Dybantsa Sees Best Performance Yet

On Tuesday night, the BYU Cougars narrowly outlasting the Clemson Tigers, needing a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and plenty of production from potential top pick AJ Dybantsa to secure the win.

Rob Wright III would eventually hit the fading 3-pointer with just 1.3 seconds left, but Dybantsa had to get plenty of buckets in the lead up to the final shot.

He finished with a season-best 28 points on 9-for-17 shooting, grabbing nine boards and dishing six assists. He shot just 1-for-2 from beyond the arc, and saw another second-half takeover, as is quickly becoming his way. Not only did Dybantsa go for his career-high in his short BYU tenure, but his all-around effort was some of the best yet too.

He continued his solid downhill effort, attacking the rim with a combination of effort and touch, and got into feathery mid-range jumpers as well, which NBA decision-makers will especially like to see at this point in his career.

Near the end of the game, Dybantsa had an especially highlight-worthy play:

AJ DYBANTSA OH MY GOD 🤯😱pic.twitter.com/27DXFG01Qx — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 10, 2025

On the final play, Dybantsa was more of a decoy than anything, though the Cougars couldn’t have moved to 8-1 without him.

So far, Dybantsa has looked just a slight step behind Duke’s Cameron Boozer and Kansas’ guard Darryn Peterson for the top pick, though more night’s like Tuesday could help to change that narrative.

Boozer was expected to be a better collegiate producer, though this passing and decision-making seems to have given him a small edge in the NBA Draft space so far. Peterson likely hasn’t played to his full potential yet in dealing with injury, which is a scary prospect considering his 20.0 points per game.

Dybantsa has show plenty of scoring punch in his first handful of games, using his unique size and downhill athleticism to finish often around the rim, showing growth from the outside here and there.

Some scouts and decision-makers likely want to see more quick-processing and passing-play-making from Dybantsa, and he’s now gone for 11 assists in his last two games. Regardless, Dybantsa is sure to have his fair share of NBA suitors that admire his combination of tools on the wing.

Showing growth in his lone season with BYU will do wonders for his draft stock, which could certainly still land at No. 1 given just how talented a wing he is.

BYU next takes on UC Riverside on Saturday, Dec. 13. Dybantsa is now averaging over 20.0 points per game on the season.