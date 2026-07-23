Three Prospects who Could be the NBA’s Next No. 1 Pick

The 2026 NBA Draft is officially in the rear-view mirror, with most of the draftees having seen their first professional action at NBA Summer League.

One such player was Wizards' wing AJ Dybantsa, who fits snugly in with the players who have heard their names first overall. Now, players in the 2027 class will look to continue raising their stock in hopes of joining the likes of Cade Cunningham, Cooper Flagg, Dybantsa and more.

Below are three players who could hear their name called first overall at the 2027 NBA Draft:

Tyran Stokes, Kansas

Kansas’ wing Tyran Stokes is currently the runaway favorite to land as the league’s No. 1 pick next year, and is likely to remain so through the cycle.

He stands at 6-foot-7 with great length and athleticism, and should have the scoring chops to sit comfortably among most No. 1-level options. So far, he’s thrived by dominating preps competition with his size and physicality, though he has a unique level of skill to be developed as well.

Still, if Stokes puts together even a moderate season — showcasing his strengths and improving on weaknesses — he should claim the No. 1 spot.

Jordan Smith Jr., Arkansas

The small guard archetype is seeing a small resurgence with the success of Jalen Brunson in New York, and several guards in the 6-foot to 6-foot-3 range were taken in the 2026 NBA Draft’s first round.

Arkansas’ guard Jordan Smith Jr. could very well fit into that tier as a player on the shorter side at 6-foot-2, though one who’s so impactful he’ll still be taken near the top.

While Smith is shorter, he’s stockier and heavier set than most downhill guards of his ilk, giving him a leg up. If Razorbacks head coach John Calipari works his usual magic, Smith could do just enough on both ends to put himself in No. 1 conversations.

Caleb Holt, Arizona

At 6-foot-5, Arizona wing Caleb Holt is likely more defensive-minded than offensive at this stage, offering a player who projects to play a role in the NBA opposed to stardom.

Holt can get to the rim, play-make for others, defend across a few positions and his jumpshot is improving. He isn’t the flashiest player, but should project positively as an impact player in the NBA.

The 2027 NBA Draft class is already being heralded as one not near as deep as the two previous. If that’s the case, while Holt may not stack up well against No. 1 picks of draft’s past, teams may be fine to just leave with a bonafide contributor near the top.