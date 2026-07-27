NBA Draft Scouting Report: Kansas’ Wing Tyran Stokes

The 2027 NBA Draft class reportedly doesn’t pack the same high-end talent or depth that the previous two draft classes did, but the top pick in Tyran Stokes should hold his own in terms of No. 1-level prospects.

A 6-foot-7 wing-slash-forward, Stokes played his final preps season at Ranier Beach, and is the consensus top prospect as he heads into what is likely a one-and-done season with Kansas.

Below, you can find NBA Draft on SI’s early scouting report on Stokes:

Position: Wing/Forward

College: Kansas

Class: Freshman

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 230

Draft age: 19.7

Strengths:

Size and Athleticism

Stokes has a unique combination of athletic and physical tools that have made him one of the top preps producers for several seasons. He stands at around 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot wingspan, as well as the bulky frame and power-driven athleticism to match.

Stokes’ athleticism made him a matchup nightmare at the preps level, and should continue to give him a leg up on collegiate opposition too.

Three-Level Scoring Upside

Stokes projects to be a three-level scorer at the height of his powers. He is a dangerous slasher right now with his combination of size and handling ability, able to finish through contact and weave his way through the paint with ease. He can find his spots in the mid-range, and has an improving outside shot.

Ball-Handling

Stokes’ ability to handle the ball for his size, archetype and position gives him a highly interesting skillset that should be reminiscent of some of the top picks of draft’s past. He can pair dribble moves together for flashy sequences, or simply power his way to his spots.

His ability to command the offense and run a point-forward style should give him a high ceiling as a future draft pick, seeing as NBA teams will be looking for offensive engines near the top of the draft.

Defensive Upside

For now, Stokes has largely used his NBA-ready frame and pure talent to thrive on the defensive end of the floor, racking up steals and blocks against lesser competition. Still, his size and athleticism should give him a relatively high floor on the other end with great upside.

Areas of Improvement:

Shooting Consistency

Consistent 3-point shooting is the No. 1 skill necessary for Stokes to become a superstar-level scorer. He’s already a threat at two levels, and a manageable outside shooter. Truly elite perimeter scoring would create a snowball effect of increased scoring output.

Stokes needs to quicken his release and find consistency in 3-point play types.

Decision-Making

Stokes is sure to be operating with the ball in-hand at Kansas, likely hunting his own shot. Still, he’ll need to parlay his own success into that for others, and while his pure assist numbers at the preps level were fine, it was also tied to plenty of turnovers.

Stokes will need to limit errant shot attempts and turnovers, all of which is tied to decision-making.

Outlook:

While the 2027 NBA Draft class has been heralded as the worst since 2024, Stokes at least has the chance to be a No. 1-level prospect with the right development at Kansas.

There’s little doubt he’ll rack up scoring stats with the Jayhawks in the absence of No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson, but where he lands on the efficiency, passing, defensive and ancillary fronts will ultimately decide how good a prospect he truly is.

Projected Range: No. 1

NBA Role: Scoring and Play-Making Wing

Swing Skills: Shooting, Defense