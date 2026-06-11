NBA Draft Scouting Report: Arkansas' Forward Trevon Brazile

Trevon Brazile has played an up-and-down five-year college career, and will now look to offer the NBA an upside swing at the 2026 NBA Draft.

He started his college career out with Missouri, before playing four seasons with Arkansas, one of which was cut short due to an ACL injury. He saw a lesser junior season before bouncing back as a senior, averaging 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 53% overall.

Trevon Brazile

Strengths:

Physical Tools and Athleticism

Brazile offers one of the toolsets and most athletic palters in the draft, even accounting for a mid-college career ACL injury. He stands at around 6-10 with a nearly 7-foot-4 wingspan, and has elite run and jump athleticism. He posted 53 dunks in 36 games for Arkansas as a senior.

Play-Finishing

Given his tools and athleticism, Brazile is an elite play-finisher, with the mobility to run the floor and navigate toward space. He shot 72% in transition, 69% on a high volume of cutbacks, 67% on cuts, and 59% as the roll-man. He shot 76% at the rim as a whole, finishing 69% on layups in showcasing touch outside of dunking as well.

Shooting Upside

Brazile hasn’t made massive strides as a shooter across his time in college, though he has hung around a workable point for his entire career. As a senior he shot a fine 34% on 3.7 attempts per game, showcasing enough workability to earn respect beyond the perimeter. For his career, he shot 35% on 2.5 attempts per game.

Rebounding and Defensive Play-Making

Brazile has a good motor and offers plenty of impact outside of scoring. He grabbed 7.4 boards per game, functioning as a defensive glass-cleaner at 5.8 per contest. Additionally, his defensive play-making due to his size was elite, garnering 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. He plays the lanes well with long arms, and has weak-side shot-blocking acumen in the frontcourt.

Areas of Improvement:

Strength and Physicality

Brazile is long and athletic, but isn’t the strongest or most physically adept player. He’ll need to continue to get stronger and deal with physicality better as a whole, especially since teams will want him to be positionally versatile.

Creation and Passing

Brazile is not a lightning-quick processor, unable to create for himself or others at a high volume, be it scoring or passing the ball. He isn’t likely to develop those skills in the early years of his NBA tenure, and it will likely relegate him to being a play-finisher who simply needs to move the ball.

Outlook:

Trevon Brazile offers an interesting role player template for teams picking in the second round. A player that has the requisite size and athleticism to thrive as a play-finisher in the NBA, with some upside on the perimeter. Ancillary skills like rebounding and defensive play-making help his case.

Brazile will need to land with a team that has star play-makers and gravity to maximize his skillset, though he feels like a serviceable bet at a playable role player.

Some nice fits for Brazile include the Clippers, Bulls and Heat.

Range: Early-Second to Late-Second

Role: Two-Way Forward

Impact: Rotation Upside

Swing Skills: Shooting Consistency, Strength

Teams: Clippers, Bulls, Heat