NBA Draft Scouting Report: Arkansas’ Guard Jordan Smith Jr.

The 2026 NBA Draft proved that eye-popping stats, on-court impact and winning can erase the ‘small guard’ tag that has negatively been associated with players recently. Arkansas’ guard Darius Acuff Jr., drafted No. 7 overall, was the best example of that.

Now, incoming five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. will look to follow in Acuff’s footsteps under head coach John Calipari, standing at 6-foot-2 with a high-octane game that could be ready to hit the ground running.

Below, you can find a quick scouting report on Smith

Position: Guard

College: Arkansas

Class: Freshman

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 200

Draft age: 19.7

Strengths:

Rim Pressure

While Smith isn’t the tallest as far as NBA guards go, he does seemingly have a long wingspan, but more importantly the athletic tools to touch the paint often. He toggles between both backcourt positions, but has no issue generating rim pressure when asked with both his speed and handle.

Once at the rim, Smith is an adept and creative finisher.

Two-Way Play

Most guards in Smith’s scoring mold care little for the defensive side of the ball. But the soon-to-be Arkansas product has shown plenty of toughness and instinctual play on the defensive end.

While smaller, his long arms and sturdier frame allow him a lot of grace on defense, and make him an elite positional rebounder as well.

Pull-Up Shooting

One of the primary tools in Smith’s lead guard bag is his ability to get to shots off the dribble. For now, he seems at his best and most creative in the mid-range, though his improving 3-point shot could lend itself to self-created triples down the line.

Motor and Feel for the Game

Those that have watched Smith at length rave about his ability to impact the game at all costs, which can largely be attributed to a motor that doesn’t relent, and his feel for the game. Both of those should be easy transitional skills to the college level.

Areas of Improvement:

Shooting Consistency

Much like the rest of the top prospects, Smith’s game is likely to go as far as his 3-point shooting will carry him. It could be the difference in become the No. 2 overall pick, armed with three-level scoring, or sliding further back with more project-y outside numbers.

Positional Question Marks

It’s not yet known what exact role Smith will fit into, though Calipari has done as good a job as any coach at helping prospects in their lone one-and-done season. Smith is likely to either mirror Acuff’s on-ball output, or slide between positions similarly to Meleek Thomas.

Outlook:

Smith’s height at 6-foot-2 shouldn’t detract from the fact he’s been one of his class’s best and most impactful players, and is slated to be at Arkansas as well.

There’s some needed development for Smith overall, which plenty are bullish on given his level of impact at the preps level.

Projected Range: Top-Five to Top-10

NBA Role: Secondary Creator, Spark-Plug Guard

Swing Skills: Shooting