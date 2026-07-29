NBA Draft Scouting Report: BYU’s Bruce Branch III

The freshman-dominated 2026 NBA Draft is officially prepping for its debut NBA season, while the 2027 class looks to infuse college basketball with new talent.

The 2027 class reportedly isn’t a good as ’26, though that will offer prospects to massively raise their stock ahead of next year’s draft. One such player is BYU wing Bruce Branch III, who should have the opportunity to lock himself into the top-five with a good season.

Below is the quick scouting report for Branch:

Position: Wing

College: BYU

Class: Freshman

Height: 6-7

Weight: 190

Draft age: 18.7

Strengths:

Size and Skill

Branch’s value will come in his combination of both size and skill, offering a 6-foot-7 wing who could eventually develop enough on-ball acumen to command offense as a secondary creator. If not, he should be a fine off-ball weapon given his archetype.

Shooting and Shot-Making

Branch’s current claim to fame will be shooting and shot-making, which should be an immediate boon to BYU’s system. He has a fluid 3-point shot and has consistently hit on triples across a variety of preps events.

In the least, he should be able to space the floor alongside play-makers, creating his own shots in moderation.

Three-Level Scoring Upside

Even more than just his jump-shooting, Branch should have the potential to score at all three levels, getting downhill in transition and with simple dribble-drives, as well as finding his own shots in the mid-range. Given the Cougars’ roster construction, Branch should have plenty of opportunities to score.

Defensive Upside

With good measurables — a reported wingspan in the 7-foot range — as well as good mobility for his position, Branch projects to be a plus defender at the college and pro levels. He’ll need to fill out his frame and add weight overall to guard across multiple positions, though he should be able to comfortably guard in the middle of lineups.

Areas of Improvement:

Creation

Branch isn’t yet an adept creator of his own shot or play-maker for others. He may not have massive opportunity to develop this with BYU, but should be able to in moderation with quick decision-making and by refining his handle overall.

Defensive Impact

One key are NBA decision-makers are likely to look for with Branch is his pure defensive impact. He’s likely to be a talent on offense, though just how many steals, blocks, deflections and more he’s able to rack up on defense will speak to his natural instincts on that end.

Outlook:

Following the top group of players, Branch is likely to have more opportunity to work his way into the top three-to-five than any other prospects.

He’s joining a BYU system that has sent multiple players to the NBA in recent seasons, and should be able to bomb triples and work on his areas of improvement over the next calendar year.

Where he lands on the success spectrum both individually and team-wise could catapult him among the top-five, or leave him outside the lottery.

Projected Range: Lottery

NBA Role: Scoring Wing

Swing Skills: Defense, Creation