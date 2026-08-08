NBA Draft Scouting Report: Duke’s Cameron Williams

The Duke Blue Devils are used to reloading with top talent. While Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans are off to the NBA, they’ve retained plenty of 2027 NBA Draft prospects, while continuing to add five-stars as well.

Forward Cameron Williams fits into that, offering a five-star forward that’s likely looking to hit the ground running on a highly talented squad.

Here is the quick scouting report for Williams ahead of his debut season at Duke:

Position: Forward

College: Duke

Class: Freshman

Height: 6-foot-11

Weight: 200

Draft age: 19.6

Strengths:

Size and Athleticism

Williams has prototypical size and athleticism at the forward position, standing at 6-foot-11 with good vertical pop. In the least, his size, leaping ability, mobility and coordination should lend itself to effective play-finishing with the Blue Devils.

Play-Finishing and Shooting Touch

Williams projects to be able to see the ball through on the interior, in addition to spacing the floor. It’s not yet known how high-level he’ll be at either, though he should have a nice baseline of interior production.

Defensive Impact and Upside

With his size and mobility, Williams projects to be a high-impact defender at the college level, even in his first season. He should be able to protect the rim at a solid level, especially in playing with multiple bigs, as well as eat up ground and wreak havoc generally.

Areas of Improvement:

Strength and Physicality

Williams has the requisite length and mobility, but needs to bulk up to withstand the physicality of collegiate scorers and defenders, much less the NBA. Improving is likely to help him finish more at the rim, and hold up against stronger matchups defensively.

Positional Questions

Williams could have the rim-protection to play the five, and the floor-spacing to play alongside another big. Though the rest of his skillset hovers somewhere in between. He’ll need to answer several questions in his freshman season, though he’ll be more than capable.

Luckily, Duke should have premier versatility across the board, able to let Williams play to his strengths across a few different positions.

Outlook:

Williams has one of the wider ranges in the entire 2027 draft class. With a solid season at Duke, he could propel himself to top-five status. If he doesn’t answer a few major questions, he’ll likely slip further behind more proven players.

Regardless, NBA teams are sure to value his long-term upside.

Projected Range: Top-10 to Late-First

NBA Role: Versatile Forward

Swing Skills: Strength, Physicality