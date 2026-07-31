How Many 2027 NBA Draft Prospects Does Duke Have This Season?

When it comes to producing NBA stars, Duke stands in a class containing very few programs. The age-old debate of the Blue Devils versus the Kentucky Wildcats as the program with the best players can go on forever, but one thing is for certain: there is a player in Durham to watch for the NBA Draft every season.

Duke experienced some significant roster turnover in 2026, as it does every year. Cameron Boozer, Isaiah Evans and Maliq Brown were all high-end producers who left for the pros, but Jon Scheyer is still expected to lead a group of talented players to a National Championship run.

The Blue Devils nailed the transfer portal and brought in elite freshmen, but who in the rotation has a shot at the 2027 NBA Draft? Here are all of Duke's potential prospects, divided into three tiers, as the offseason nears an end:

Fringe 2027 Draft Prospects: Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster

At the start of last season, Boozer's status as a prospect was up in the air while his brother garnered generational hype. The 6-foot-4 point guard averaged 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 50-30-81 shooting splits, and while those stats may not pop out, Boozer's minutes increased and became more consistent through the end of the season.

Foster, on the other hand, was the casualty of Boozer's increased minutes. Entering his senior season, the 6-foot-5 guard will look to reestablish himself as a consistent starter after averaging 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 45-40-58 shooting splits.

If Boozer and Foster can coexist, either or both could be a second-round prospect for the 2027 draft. They'll have to answer some defensive questions and, more so for Boozer, shoot the three-ball at an efficient clip.

Projected Second-Round Picks: Dame Sarr, John Blackwell

Sarr was in a similar tier to Evans heading into the 2025-26 season, but the Italian wing had a limited role in year one, averaging 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and a steal per game on 40-32-53 shooting splits.

Now, as a sophomore, there's a good chance he stands out as a prototypical wing that scouts would love come June. Sarr can run in transition and spot up from deep, while taking the tough matchups on the other end.

Meanwhile, Blackwell chose to stay in college after a phenomenal run with the Wisconsin Badgers and testing the draft waters for the second straight year. The senior guard is a sniper from deep, but can also create opportunities off the dribble with great poise.

As a Badger last season, the 6-foot-4 sharpshooter averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 43-39-85 shooting splits. Blackwell was already a fringe draft prospect in Wisconsin, but under Scheyer, he could garner more buzz in his final collegiate season.

Projected First-Round Picks: Cameron Williams, Patrick Ngongba II

Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje would be at the top of the list if he didn't have to play two seasons of college basketball due to age restrictions. But Duke has two more big men who are currently projected to land in the first round of the 2027 draft.

Of course, there's a whole season to be played, but Williams has plenty of upside as a 6-foot-11 power forward who displayed elite two-way production as a five-star recruit.

At the very least, he will be a traditional rim protector off the bench, but if the Blue Devils opt to start him alongside Ngongba (rather than Boumtje-Boumtje), Williams could become a legitimate first-round pick instead of a multi-year Blue Devil. He'll have to develop real offensive skills in the process.

Meanwhile, Ngongba is the top prospect to watch after proving to be a surefire starter in year one. He averaged 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game, balancing Cameron Boozer's versatility as a traditional big man. He's due for a statistical leap entering his sophomore season.