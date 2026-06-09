NBA Draft Scouting Report: North Carolina's Henri Veesaar

Estonian big Henri Veesaar spent several seasons with the Arizona program, before transferring to North Carolina and breaking out as a senior, placing himself on NBA Draft radars in the process.

Veesaar anchored the interior alongside projected top-four pick Caleb Wilson, having come back at 6-foot-11-and-a-quarter with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and 9-foot-3 standing reach at the draft combine: essential 7-footer measurements.

He weighed in at 227 pounds, and will be a few months into 22 on draft night.

His major strengths include his size and mobility, play-finishing and touch, shooting, rebounding and passing.

Henri Veesaar scouting report

Strengths:

Size and Mobility

What first jumps out about Veesaar is his pure size, in addition to the mobility that he plays with, both of which NBA teams are in constant need of on the interior.

Again, at essentially 7-foot with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, he’ll have enough grace to play the five in the NBA, though as we’ll touch on he may not necessarily be pigeonholed to it. He isn’t working with otherworldly physical tools, but 7-foot with a plus wingspan will be fine enough in decision-makers minds to project a difference maker on the interior.

Veesaar also plays with great mobility. Not in the sense that he’s some transition monster — he’s much more of a half court threat, having scored just 45 points in transition all season — but moreso just the way he moves around the court and the activity he plays with.

He’s not explosive vertically or horizontally, without snappy movement or the quickest feet for a big. But he maneuvers around the court well. He screens, rolls, gravitates toward space. He isn’t purely stationary, with a lot of half-court activity where other players of his size would maybe hang around a few key areas.

Additionally, Veesaar played more than 30 minutes per game in Carolina blue this season, pointing to better conditioning than plenty of his 7-foot peers.

Play-Finishing and Touch

More traditional play-finishing did account for the vast majority of Veesaar’s 17 points per game, and he was mightily effective all over in finishing shooting 61% from the field on the season.

Again, Veesaar is not a purely explosive player around the rim, but he’s certainly functional. About 56% of his points off field goals came directly at the rim, with him finishing an elite 75% of those on great volume, and posting a great 58 dunks in 31 games. If he gets even an inkling of space on the interior, he’s likely to try to dunk the ball with a quick pop.

The vast majority of his offense came in three ways: the pick-and-roll, cutting and posting-up.

We’ll soon touch on Veesaar’s shooting ability, but his rolls to the basket were actually still the far more effective shot, made even more dynamic by his ability to pop. He finished just under 70% rolling to the basket, a combination of quick slams and touch finishes.

Veesaar was at his best as a cutter, hanging around interior space to capitalize on open chances via play-makers. He’s not lightning quick, but does have some speed for a 7-footer when given a lane. He shot a blistering 80% on cuts. Lastly he posted up, scrapping on the interior and using his mix of size and finishing ability to see shots through.

Veesaar’s natural touch also indicates that he won’t need to be a dunk machine at the next level to convert at-rim shots. He shot an elite 67% on layups, 50% on runners and 51% on a high number of hook shots, showing legitimate touch on floaters as well. That gives him a ton of finishing versatility in the pick-and-roll, able to shoot before bigs can close the gap.

Given the size, mobility and threat of a jumper, Veesaar just feels very use-able as an NBA play-finisher in a number of situations. He can play in the pick-and-roll, hunt his own shots with cutting and his post-up play is made even more versatile with passing.

Shooting

Likely the single most alluring skill in Veesaar’s arsenal is his ability to space the floor, with him having both the necessary efficiency and volume to project real shooting at 7-foot.

All in all, he finished his senior season having shot a blistering 43% from beyond the arc, taking exactly three attempts per game, great volume for a big.

In terms of his actual shooting motion, it’s a little sectioned out, with him lifting above his head to a pretty consistent launch point. Though he’s obviously confident in it, and usually has the space to operate with.

Veesaar’s prolific inside scoring gave him a ton of trailing, spot-up and pick-and-pop scenarios, where he capitalized time and again. Veesaar shot 43% from three in total, almost all of them catch-and-shoot. Due to that, he shot 43% on catch-and-shoot triples as well, but fared much better without contests, hitting a mind-bending 53% of his unguarded catch-and-shoot threes. He still shot a fine 35% on guarded threes, a great mark for a 7-footer.

Veesaar also showed touch and consistency across play types, hitting 39% of his pick-and-pop triples, 44% spotting up and 53% on lesser transition volume. Suffice it to say, North Carolina was fine with Veesaar taking just about every triple he hoisted.

There could be some slight hesitancy regarding Veesaar’s shooting for a few reasons. Firstly, he saw a massive junior to senior jump, having shot 33% on just over one attempts last year. And while he hovered in the 70% free throw mark his first two seasons, he shot just 62% as a senior.

Ultimately, his North Carolina numbers and the touch he showed in other areas of the floor feel enough to cement his as a stretch-big to me. And with so few true shooting 7-footers in the NBA presently, I think it bolsters Veesaar’s stock quite a bit.

Rebounding and Passing

In addition to some of the flashier scoring stuff that Veesaar offers, he also has some impactful and connective skills in both rebounding and passing.

To start, Veesaar’s a solid rebounder, offering a defensive glass-cleaner who can seldomly offer some possession-winning tendencies. He posted 8.7 rebounds per game at North Carolina, 6.5 being defensive and 2.2 offensive. He posted a total rebounding percentage of 15 and a great defensive percentage of nearly 22.

Veesaar isn’t a 1-of-1 rebounder, and may not even consistently outpace his matchups, but NBA teams should be able to feel comfortable enough to roll him out in either big position.

Veesaar’s passing is the much more interesting of the two ancillary skills. He’s shown some passing skill dating back to time with Arizona, but made the most of his opportunity with UNC, posting 2.1 assists to 1.7 turnovers, 64 to 52 in total, with a solid 13.6 assist percentage.

For a 7-footer, Veesaar is an ultra-quick decision-maker, able to make a variety of passes, be it on the perimeter, in the post, while moving, in the short roll and more. He’s great at operating in the middle of the floor, consistently hitting shooters and cutters in the pocket.

Veesaar reads the floor really well, consistently knowing where players are regardless of his position on the floor. He really thrived with an elite play-finisher in Caleb Wilson, running inverted pick-and-rolls and offering consistent post-entry. Wilson isn’t a center, but didn’t play unlike one, and Veesaar’s ability to play on the perimeter and with another big does offer some power forward hope offensively.

Ultimately, Veesaar’s passing is a real plus to his profile, in the least being a plus and at-most raising his ceiling.

Areas of Improvement:

Strength and Physicality

Before touching on the defensive side of the ball, where many think Henri Veesaar can stand to improve the most, we’ll first touch on a more general area of improvement, his strength and physicality, which bleeds into both ends.

Veesaar has NBA-level size and length, but is on the spindlier side for a true five at 227 pounds. That’s not completely unworkable, as bigs like Chet Holmgren, Nic Claxton, Evan Mobley and more have found success. But NBA decision-makers would certainly like Veesaar to be a bit sturdier, especially functionally so.

Offensively, this rears its head in his ability to root himself in the paint, stay on course while cutting and driving, as well as finish through contact. If he is to play as a true five, he’s going to be banging around with some of the best, strongest and most physical players on the planet nightly, meaning he’s going to have to level up in some regard to earn his way into a rotation with consistency.

From a physicality standpoint, Veesaar certainly doesn’t shy away from contact, involving himself on both ends and providing a level of scrappiness that I’ve touched on a few times.

A lack of functional strength and physicality reared its head at UNC much more defensively, and will continue to in the NBA as we’ll touch on next.

Defensive Impact

We’ve established that Veesaar is set to be a pretty solid offensive bet in the frontcourt, even accounting for some needed strength. But his defense as a whole leaves some to be desired, especially for a 7-footer.

To start, Veesaar effectively played the five for the Tar Heels, but was second to Caleb Wilson in blocks per game at just 1.2 on the season. He just didn’t protect the rim at an elite level for a lengthy big, posting a 3.8 block percentage, with a defensive box plus-minus of just 3.8. Opposing players shot 51% at the rim with Veesaar in the vicinity. For reference, Aday Mara’s competition shot about 40%, a significant dip with an elite shot-blocker.

The eye test and film backs up the stats, with Veesaar just not quite owning the defensive instincts that his 7-foot peers do. Again, he’s not averse to sticking his nose in and battling it out with opposing bigs, he just didn’t see tons of success in blocking or deterring shots, or winning matchups straight-up with strength and physicality.

Veesaar’s lack of success as a rim-protector at the college level does not lend itself kindly to him being a difference-maker there at the NBA level, and that’s sort’ve where the power forward conversations, to my mind, begin. He could very well just be better suited to a more weak-side role, though even that could be situational given he won’t be twitchy enough to guard speedier fours as a 7-footer.

And that’s not to say there weren’t great defensive moments for Veesaar where he scraps, stays vertical, alters shots and more on the interior.

Veesaar’s pure size and compete level does give himself a fine floor of playability. But he’ll need to improve fundamentally to offer positive play on the defensive end. And he may never be a prolific rim-protector.

Outlook:

Henri Veesaar didn’t enter the 2026 NBA Draft cycle as a potential first rounder, but won a lot of people over with a level of nimbleness at 7-foot, real offensive versatility and a competitive edge that could see some defensive worries lessened.

I think there’s room in the NBA for this archetype. A big with touch, shooting ability, keen passing and the size and length to hold his own in other areas. I would imagine his range will start somewhere in the early twenties, extending to the start of the second round if teams value defense or youth a little more.

Some teams in that range that could seemingly use a stretch big include the Hawks, Lakers and Pistons.

Range: Late-First to Early-Second

Role: Floor-Spacer

Impact: Rotation

Swing Skills: Defense

Teams: Hawks, Lakers, Pistons