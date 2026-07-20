Putting Together the 'All-Rookie Team' From 2026 NBA Summer League

This year's NBA Summer League showed just how generational this year's NBA Draft class can be. The newest stars were out in Las Vegas, with the Golden State Warriors winning the title. From July 9 to 19, though, it was all about the rookies.

There was so much hype following this year's rookie pool, but they backed that up and then some in Summer League action. Here is the hypothetical 'All-Rookie First Team' across Las Vegas's slate:

AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards

Dybantsa only appeared in two games, but he showed why he was the No. 1 overall. The Wizards went 2-0 with him on the floor as he averaged 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game on.

The former BYU star shot just 39.4% from the field and 9.1% from three-point range, but he still commanded attention on both ends of the floor. Dybantsa went 8-for-9 on shots at the rim and made himself known as an elite inside-out defender.

Brayden Burries, Milwaukee Bucks

Burries was a stud for the Bucks, but went slightly under the radar compared to the rest of the rookies on this list. Still, the No. 10 in the draft averaged 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.0 steals across four games.

What made Burries so fun to watch was his efficiency in both scoring and playmaking. He posted a 5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio while shooting 50.0% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range. He can be the all-around star Milwaukee needs in a new era.

Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

Wilson legitimately outplayed the three picks above him, which has everyone fired up to see him in Chicago. The forward was explosive in every way despite the Bulls' 1-4 record. Wilson 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.5 blocks in four appearances.

Wilson's surface-level production was similar to Dybantsa's, but his efficiency and ferocity made it notable on a larger scale. At North Carolina, he wasn't much of a shooter, but Wilson averaged 8.3 three-point attempts per game, shooting 41.9% from downtown. He's already one of the most likeable players in the NBA.

Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

You argue that Darryn Peterson should be on this list, as well as many other rookies, but Boozer was the all-around contributor many were expecting. The No. 3 pick wasn't the best in any one category, but stuffed the stat sheet almost every game.

In six games, Boozer averaged 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals on 45-33-77 shooting splits, leading Memphis to a 4-2 record. He posted one of the best box plus-minus scores at +13, proving to be an impact regardless of whether the ball is in his hands. Not one aspect stands above the rest, but each was higher than most.

Meleek Thomas, Cleveland Cavaliers

Thomas has almost all NBA GMs smacking themselves in the face right now. It's unfathomable that he dropped to 34th in the draft, but most fans and personnel, including John Calipari, knew what he was going to bring to the table.

Thomas led the Summer League in scoring, averaging 27.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals across four games for the Cavaliers. The efficiency was off the charts as he posted 50-44-100 shooting splits in 116 minutes that had fans on the edge of their seats almost every second.