76ers NBA Finals Odds Skyrocket After LeBron James Announcement

The wait is finally over. LeBron James has announced who he is signing with this NBA offseason.

Per Shams Charania, James is signing a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. He will join Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown, immediately making them one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ALOlTkgdAV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2026

We knew the 76ers were in the mix to sign the NBA all-time points leader, but after a scheduled press conference leaked on the Miami Heat's YouTube channel, the Heat became the odds-on favorite to sign the former Laker. At the time, the 76ers were third on the odds list at +500, behind the Heat at -115 and the Cleveland Cavaliers at +200.

Immediately after the announcement, the 76ers' odds to win the NBA Championship skyrocketed at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 76ers were listed at +2000 to win the NBA Finals just a few days ago on July 20. Now, they're up to +1000, an implied probability of 9.09%. That's good for fourth on the odds list behind the Spurs (+270), Thunder (+270), and Knicks (+900).

Let's take a look at their odds for the upcoming season, now that the GOAT is on his way to the city of brotherly love.

76ers Odds After LeBron James Signing

To Win NBA Finals: +1000

To Win Eastern Conference: +400

The 76ers have had a busy offseason. They already made the biggest blockbuster trade of the year, sending Paul George and four draft picks to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Jaylen Brown. The Sixers' odds to win it all began the offseason at +5500, but then jumped up to +2000 after the Brown signing. They've now jumped further to +1000 after the 76ers added the biggest free agent signing alongside the biggest blockbuster trade to their offseason resume.

The 76ers upset the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs last year, but then were swept by the eventual champions, the New York Knicks, in the second round. With Brown and James now added to the roster, the sky's the limit for a team that's looking to finally see "the process" come full circle.

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