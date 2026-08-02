NBA Draft Scouting Report: Tennessee’s Juke Harris

The 2027 NBA Draft class is largely headlined by its returnee class. Where classes like 2025 and 2026 saw numerous five-star freshmen make their mark, the upcoming draft is laden with talented players with several seasons of college experience already under their belt.

One such player is Juke Harris, who is set to play out his junior season at Tennessee.

Below, we’ll quick-scout Harris ahead of his third collegiate season:

Position: Guard/Wing

College: Tennessee

Class: Junior

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 200

Draft age: 21.9

Strengths:

Size and Athleticism

Harris has positional versatility due to his jumbo guard size at 6-foot-7, in addition to solid vertical athleticism. He has coordinated movement in flying around the court and getting to his spots, and can lift off with an open lane.

Three-Level Scoring

Harris was among the more prolific scorers in college basketball last season, pouring on over 21 points per game on fine efficiency for an improving player. He shot 44% overall and 33% from three, able to produce at all three levels.

Harris saw great volume as both a jump-shooter and at-rim scorer, shooting 59% at the rim and 37% on a tough diet of jumpers.

Creation Upside

Harris was largely resigned to spotting up, shooting off handoffs and in transition, though he did flash some real skill on-ball that the Vols could tap into more. Harris shot 36% as the pick-and-roll ball-handler with Wake Forest, largely finding his own spots and knocking down jumpers.

Positional Rebounding

Despite being 6-foot-7, Harris brought down a great 6.5 rebounds per game last season with Wake Forest, a skill plenty of NBA teams would want in their scoring-minded guard. He crashed the defensive glass with tenacity, bringing down 5.3 per game.

Areas of Improvement:

Shooting Consistency

Harris is a proven and willing shooter, though NBA teams will need to see more consistency from beyond the arc. He shot a blistering 7.5 3-point attempts per game last season, but hit on just 33% of those.

Defensive Impact

In averaging 21.4 points as a sophomore, Harris emerged as one of the top scoring options in college basketball. And while he’s sure to remain scoring-slanted at the NBA level, teams will need to see a level of defensive impact to trust him in rotations.

Outlook:

Harris is a highly interesting prospect in the ’27 class. He failed to earn first-round looks in 2026 despite an elite scoring season, likely attributed to the depth of the class.

With 2027 seemingly lesser, he could use his season at Tennessee to catapult himself into mid-first talks — or even higher — or slip further under the radar without much development.

Projected Range: Mid-First to Late-First

NBA Role: Scoring Guard

Swing Skills: Defense