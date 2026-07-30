NBA Draft Scouting Report: UConn’s Braylon Mullins

The 2027 NBA Draft class has a strong returnee group, headlined by UConn five-star wing Braylon Mullins, who saw a strong first season.

Mullins’ season in totality was highlighted by a single shot built on hope, but he’ll also offer the NBA a strong prospects near the top.

Below is Mullins’ quick scouting report for the 2027 draft class:

Position: Guard

College: UConn

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 195

Draft age: 21.2

Strengths:

3-Point Shooting

Mullins’ primary draw as a pro prospect will be his ability to shoot from beyond the arc. He shot 34% from three in his freshman season with UConn on great volume, and projects a boost to both volume and especially efficiency in Year 2.

Off-Ball Scoring

Even more than just hit shooting, Mullins was able to add impact off the ball by cutting, getting out in transition, attacking with simple dribble-drives and more.

Defensive Upside

Mullins is a cerebral player, and while he’ll never project to be an impact defender at the NBA level, he should be able to hold his own and level out. He racked up 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per game as a freshman, and should look to improve with added comfortability and added strength.

Feel for the Game

While Mullins' value will largely be tied to his ability to rain triples, team's could see him as slightly more than a simple shooting wing due to his overall feel for the game, which should help him in a variety of areas such as passing, rebounding, defense and more.

Areas of Improvement:

Strength

Mullins has good positional size, but a slender frame as far as the NBA goes. He’ll need to add functional strength as a sophomore to hold up as a top scoring option with the Huskies, and in the NBA in general.

Offensive Versatility

Mullins is likely to be pigeonholed to a shooting role at most levels of basketball, though any versatility that he can show in Year 2 with UConn is likely to affect his draft stock.

Outlook:

Mullins has been eyed as one of the top returning players in the entire class, a five-star wing who flashed plenty in Year 1 returning for one of the top teams in the entire nation.

With locked-in 3-point shooting, Mullins should be able to cement his status as one of the top role players in the class given his size and ability to think the game.

Projected Range: Top-10 to Late-First

NBA Role: Shooting Wing

Swing Skills: Strength