Ranking the Top-Five Returning 2027 NBA Draft Prospects

The 2026 NBA Draft was lauded as one of the best in some time, with a star-laden top-four and depth throughout the entire first round.

Due to that, several players opted out in hopes of raising their stock in a reportedly lesser 2027 class, re-joining their teams or transferring to hopefully better situations.

Below, we’ll rank the top-five returning NBA Draft prospects:

1. Braylon Mullins, UConn

A 6-foot-5 sharpshooter, Mullins was on the line as a 2026 draftee, but ultimately never could find enough rhythm to truly cement himself in the first round. Now, a return trip to UConn could see him taken in the lottery with even a middling season.

Mullins’ game is highlighted by 3-point shooting and connectivity, though he’s set to have a real role for the Huskies this season, and teams will be keen on seeing what he does with it.

2. Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

After coming up just short of the title last season, Arizona big Motiejus Krivas will play out his final season for Arizona. At 7-foot-2, he’s one of the best and most impactful bigs in the country.

As a junior, Krvias added 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, and he’ll be relied on by the Wildcats even more as a senior. In each of the last few seasons, we’ve seen bigs blossom closer to the draft, and Krivas stands to be the next in line.

3. Thomas Haugh, Florida

Seasons ago, Thomas Haugh ignited for Florida en route to a national title. He was then just a role player, fitting in where he could with energy and toughness.

Last season, Haugh was one of the top players in the country, stepping into the spotlight with the Gators averaging 17.1 points.

There are few ways he can massively improve outside of simply shooting better, though he’ll be looking to do so in his final season.

4. Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

Kentucky big Malachi Moreno fell victim to the depth of the '26 class, putting up enough production to be an intriguing late-first bet in most classes.

In his freshman season with the Wildcats, he averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks in just 22.6 minutes per game, showing off versatility on the interior. With similar or better production, he could massively boost his stock.

5. Amari Allen, Alabama

Alabama's Amari Allen saw a great first season, managing to thrive with the Crimson Tide despite a few others prospects littering the roster. As a do-it-all wing, he averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

He'll be more featured as a sophomore, hoping to take the exact statistcial leap that Labaron Philon did.