NBA Draft on SI: Meet the Team
NBA Draft on SI, formerly known as Draft Digest, is here to provide you with diverse coverage of the NBA Draft and upcoming professional prospects worldwide. This will include in-depth prospect profiles, deep-dive scouting reports, comprehensive coverage of team’s draft assets and more. Most simply, Draft Digest will function as a one-stop shop for all things NBA Draft.
Meet the team behind the coverage:
Derek Parker — Co-Founder & Publisher
Derek has been a credentialed sports writer in the Oklahoma City market for five years now, covering a variety of the biggest teams in the area for various outlets. He is the publisher of Thunder on SI, and has closely followed the draft for several cycles.
Nick Crain — Co-Founder & Managing Director
Nick is a co-founder of Draft Digest and the lead draft analyst. A credentialed NBA reporter for over five years, he's covered the league for various outlets including SLAM and Forbes. When not covering draft prospects, Nick is on the Oklahoma City Thunder beat.
Morten Stig Jensen — Draft Analyst
Morten has managed to create a stable career for himself, launching Denmark's first weekly NBA radio show, and co-hosting a weekly NBA TV show. He's a seasoned basketball analyst and is experienced covering the league and its upcoming prospects.
Isaac Condra — Draft Analyst
Isaac is the founder of Global Scouting and an analyst for Draft Digest. He has scouted and covered the NBA draft for the last five years, with experience analyzing players at all levels.
Keenan Womack — Draft Analyst
Keenan is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites.
Nathan Aker — Draft Analyst
Nathan is a senior at the University of Oklahoma majoring in Public Relations set to graduate in May 2024. He holds experience covering multiple sports, primarily basketball, at the high school and collegiate level.
Andrew Bernucca — Draft Analyst
Andrew has covered professional basketball overseas for the better part of six years. He has written scouting reports, profile pieces, news briefs, and more. He has also covered and written about the NBA as well during his time as a journalist.
Jace Derryberry — Draft Analyst
Jace is a scout who graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2022. He is passionate about basketball and has covered the NBA draft since 2021.
Jordan Monaco - Scouting Intern
Jordan is a senior at Cornell University where he is an analytics consultant for the men’s basketball team and Co-President of the Cornell ILR Sports Business Society. He has also interned for Sports Aptitude, where he helped interview former front office members and current professional basketball players with the goal of improving the pre-draft process.
Arya Chawla — Scouting Intern
Arya is an NBA & NBA Draft analyst from Boston, Massachusetts. He has produced content on specific players and teams as well as general basketball philosophy.
Maurya Kumpatla — Scouting Intern
Maurya currently attends the University of Tennessee and covers the NBA Draft, as well as the league as a whole. He enjoys analyzing player fit and team building as he evaluates prospects.
