After 32-Point Outing, It's Time to Talk About Nebraska's Pryce Sandfort

The Nebraska basketball team is one of the last unbeaten squads in NCAA Division I mens hoops.

After Oklahoma knocked Oklahoma State from the undefeated ranks on Saturday, the Cornhuskers came close to dropping their first game of the season agasints a strong Illinois team that has earned a few impressive wins of its own this season.

Nebraska kept rolling, though, knocking off the No. 13-ranked Fighting Illini 83-80 in Champaign behind a buzzer-beater from Jamarques Lawrence.

The Cornhuskers started the season unranked, and while many observers likely didn't expect the team to be one of the last unbeaten sqauds in the country, a strong campaign from Pryce Sandfort has helped the group reach this point.

While Lawrence hit the game-winning shot, Sandfort was Nebraska's star on Saturday, tallying 32 points, 3 assists, a rebound, a steal and just one turnover in 34 minutes on the floor. Sandfort shot 12-of-18 from the field and 6-of-11 from beyond the arc against Illinois, leading all scorers in a big win for the Cornhuskers.

The younger brother of Payton Sandfort, who is a rookie with Oklahoma City's G League team, the OKC Blue, Payton and Pryce played for Iowa in 2024-25. After Payton's departure to the NBA, however, Pryce transferred to Nebraska, where the junior has put together a solid season.

The talented wing is enjoying a breakout year, averaging 17.1 points, 5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 50% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc on 8.1 attempts per game. In 2024-25 at Iowa, Sandfort averaged 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, Sandfort has ideal size on the wing to compliment his impressive statistical output. Additionally, having a sibling who has put together a solid college career and is now in the NBA should help put the veteran on scout's radars.

If Sandfort is able to keep up his impressive shooting efficiency, he should be able to earn looks in the upcoming draft class.

Once Big Ten play gets into full swing, Sandfort will have the opportunity to showcase his skills against a number of potential lottery picks, which could help boost his draft stock.

The junior wing has clearly had an impact on winning this year for the Cornhuskers, and with his size and perimeter shooting prowess, could be a solid role player at the next level in the correct situation.

