NBA Draft: Texas Tech's Productive Duo Have Great Potential
As the Texas Tech Red Raiders have started the season strong with a 3-0 record, they are being led by one of the most impressive duos in the nation. They added one of the top transfers in sophomore forward JT Toppin to pair with their returning junior forward Darrion Williams. As two of the most intriguing returning players in college basketball, they have shown great two-way versatility this season, which could translate well at the next level.
While they do not play again until Monday, Nov. 18, let’s take a look at how these two prospects have performed so far and how their games could best fit at the NBA level.
JT Toppin | Forward | 6-foot-9 | 225 lbs | Sophomore
JT Toppin has had a remarkable start to the season for the Red Raiders, as he currently averages 22.7 points, nine rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.7 steals and two blocks in just 24 minutes per game. He had a productive freshman season at New Mexico but has clearly made a leap in his second year. His offensive game is highly efficient, with most of his attempts coming on the interior, where he regularly shows a great combination of length, explosiveness and soft touch. His shooting splits through the first three games of the season are 73.7%/50%/71.4%, all of which are impressive and offer hope for long-term development. While the three-point shooting is based on a small sample size, he looks comfortable taking these shots and does not hesitate when given space.
The defensive side of the ball is where he could most easily translate to the NBA. He has excellent timing when challenging shots at the rim and is aggressive against stronger opponents. When he switches onto the perimeter, Toppin moves his feet well and can stay with much quicker players. He is still in a developmental stage but could eventually become one of the more versatile defenders in this class.
Darrion Williams | Forward | 6-foot-6 | 225 lbs | Junior
Darrion Williams has started this season with a much more versatile playstyle than in the previous two seasons. Currently averaging 13 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals, Williams has showcased his ability to make an impact all over the court. He has good positional size at 6-foot-6, and while he can serve as a forward at times in college, he has the skills to translate better into a wing at the NBA level. Although he has struggled with three-point shooting on a smaller sample size compared to previous seasons, the flashes of shooting improvement are definitely there.
The two aspects of Williams' game that could create a great fit in the NBA are his positional rebounding and connective playmaking. He processes the game at a very high level and makes impressively quick decisions on both ends of the floor. He can serve as a primary initiator when needed but is at his best when making extra passes along the perimeter to ensure the Red Raiders get the best possible look. His rebounding ability is also very impressive; he has a natural feel for positioning and the aggression to battle for tough boards. While he may not be an elite rebounder for this group or at the next level, wings who efficiently crash the boards can be extremely valuable. Combining these two impressive aspects of his game, Williams has the potential to develop into a great grab-and-go option, something NBA teams would love to add to their rosters.
