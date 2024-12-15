NBA Draft: Three Alabama Prospects Shine in Victory over Creighton
In an 83-75 victory over Creighton on Saturday, Dec. 14, several Alabama prospects impressed with strong performances. As one of the top teams in the nation in terms of draft talent, the Crimson Tide have rarely been able to get big performances from all of their highest-upside players, but seem to be figuring out their identity as of late. This game brought solid outings from their senior leader, Mark Sears, as well as high-end freshmen Derrion Reid and Labaron Philon.
Let’s take a look at these three prospects' performances in this matchup and how their play has made them interesting names to monitor ahead of the 2025 NBA draft.
Mark Sears | Guard | 6'1" | 190 lbs | Senior
Mark Sears has commonly been viewed as one of the best lead guards in college basketball and is typically projected as a second-round selection. He is a bit smaller for a guard, but regularly disproves this notion, as he did in this game. Sears finished with a team-high 27 points, along with six rebounds, four assists and one steal, shooting 53.3% from the field, 57.1% from three and 87.5% from the free-throw line. This game did a great job of highlighting the control that Sears plays with, as he consistently kept his man glued to his hip before getting into the lane to make plays. He also plays off two feet within the lane, which allows him to keep his options open while the rest of the offense develops. He showcased impressive touch both in the lane and on jump shots. Sears has been somewhat of a streaky shooter from deep this season, currently connecting on 31.8%, but when the shot is falling, he is nearly unstoppable.
Labaron Philon | Guard | 6'4" | 177 lbs | Freshman
Labaron Philon has been one of the fastest-rising freshmen in all of college basketball this season and continued his upward trajectory in this outing. He finished with a well-rounded stat line of 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, while shooting 63.6% from the field and converting both of his free-throw attempts. Philon stood out with his on-ball defense, regularly forcing opponents into bailout passes or tough shots. He also continued to showcase his impressive touch in the lane, regardless of the pressure he faced. Despite struggling from three, he made a noticeable impact all over the floor, with a number of flashes that bode well for his length, which could remain an effective tool at the NBA level.
Derrion Reid | Forward | 6'8" | 220 lbs | Freshman
Derrion Reid hasn’t had quite as productive a season as the other two players here, but his long-term potential may be the brightest. He finished with a career-high 12 points, along with four rebounds and two assists, playing an extremely comfortable and versatile game. His ability to switch defensively was on full display as he consistently battled on the interior with length and physicality. He also did a great job of trapping opponents off the dribble, and although he didn’t record any steals, he played a key role in forcing several turnovers. This led to a handful of fast-break opportunities for himself and his teammates. Reid is currently highly regarded as a draft prospect, and this showing was one of his strongest performances, highlighting his strengths even if they didn’t directly translate into stats.
