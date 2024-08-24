NBA Draft: Three Former top Picks who Could new Home in 2024-25
Year after year, teams take players near the top of the draft in hopes of turning them into franchise stars. Or in the least, pieces that will help them soar to higher heights.
Despite still having talent, some players need a change of scenery before really thriving. Here are a few former top draftees who could be on the move next season:
Anthony Black, Magic
Drafted No. 6 overall a few seasons ago, Black was long thought of as an integral part to the Magic rebuild. And while the jumbo point guard very much still could be, the emergence of other guards — namely Jalen Suggs — does make his fit in Orlando tougher.
We’ve seen toolsy do-it-all point guards fail to assert themselves before — a la Dyson Daniels — but several teams could still covet Black as a rebuilding piece.
If the Magic are looking to add shooting prowess alongside their stars, he’s likely the first name on the list for many.
Jaden Ivey, Pistons
Ivey’s had a tumultuous few seasons in Detroit, mostly playing out of position when star Cade Cunningham is healthy.
Drafted No. 5 overall in 2023, there’s no question the former Purdue standout is talented, but Detroit may not be the best situation for him.
Other rebuilding teams could swap pieces with the Pistons if they felt they were getting a starting-level point guard in Ivey.
Jalen Green, Rockets
The former No. 2 overall pick in 2021, Green hasn’t quite lived up to expectations thus far in his career, but still possesses a strong skillset that most teams would bet on.
Even better, he finished his third season strong, scoring 19.6 points on 42% shooting overall.
Houston has a logjam of talented young players, and while Green ranks highly among them, there may be better roster configurations without him in the lineup. If the Rockets feel they can get adequate return for the shooting guard, he could be on the move.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.