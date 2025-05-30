NBA Draft: Top Landing Spots for Duke's Kon Knueppel
He may not be the flashiest player in the draft, but Kon Knueppel gets the job done better than most. The Duke star spent his freshman season alongside fellow projected lottery picks Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach, and played an integral role in Duke's run to the Final Four.
NBA teams are always searching for their next star, and Knueppel is one of few players in his class with the potential to do so. In 2024-2025, he averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from 3-point range.
Knueppel played the perfect secondary star role alongside Flagg, and showcased his ability to take over as the first option when necessary. When looking for a Robin to pair alongside a potential Batman, look no further than Knueppel.
Which teams are best suited to take on Knueppel in the 2025 NBA Draft?
1. Brooklyn Nets - Pick No. 8
The Nets essentially have a blank slate for their roster, with not many young pieces that look like a piece for a long-term core. Drafting Knueppel as the first building block of the new era would be following the same path that the Orlando Magic took in 2021 – drafting Franz Wagner before obtaining Paolo Banchero the next year.
Knueppel can spend his rookie season in Brooklyn with the ball in his hands, playmaking and acting as a top option for the Nets. Although he'll certainly be an impactful player, he likely won't be able to help the Nets win enough games to prevent them from tanking to a top pick in 2026 – setting the nets up to take a first option like AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson, with Knueppel already in place as the supporting star.
He'd also have a strong case for Brooklyn's best offensive player on day one, given the murky futures of Cameron Johnson, Cam Thomas and D'Angelo Russell. If there's a surefire hit for a productive offensive player in the 2025 class, Knueppel's it.
2. Philadelphia 76ers (conditionally)
If the 76ers were to trade back a few spots to a team like Brooklyn, Washington or Utah, Knueppel could fall into their laps – and Philadelphia would rejoice. Knueppel's all-around complete offensive package alongside stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey would do wonders for solidifying the 76ers rotation.
Knueppel can instantly contribute to winning as the 76ers resume their hunt for playoff success, as shown in his freshman season at Duke. In addition to playing alongside Philadelphia's stars, there'll most likely be times throughout the season when those stars are injury-ridden, and stuck to the bench. Knueppel can then step up into a larger role and keep the 76ers afloat throughout portions of the regular season.
The 19-year-old is one of few prospects that fit both of Philadelphia's timelines – The Maxey and Embiid versions.
3. Washington Wizards - Pick No. 6
The Wizards have a collection of sizable defenders and small bucket-getters, but not a surefire sizable bucket-getter like Knueppel. The Wizards have a strong foundation setup with a defensive-oriented core made up of Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George and Bub Carrington.
Knueppel joining that group would be the perfect compliment to tie it all together, as he provides an offensive skillset that could stabilize a young Wizards group to a more consistent unit. In 2024-2025, the Wizards shot 33.5 percent from 3-point range, marking second-to-last in the association. Knueppel's 40-percent deep ball in college should translate to the next level, helping the Wizards out in one of their major struggling departments.
Knueppel falling to Washington at No. 6 would be a steal, and one they can't pass up on.