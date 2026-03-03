Nets vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 3

Erik Spoelstra’s Miami Heat are fighting for a top-six spot in the Eastern Conference, and they’re just 1.5 games back of the Philadelphia 76ers heading into Tuesday night’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

This game is a must-win for Miami, as the Nets have lost eight games in a row and have the worst net rating in the NBA over their last 15 matchups. Brooklyn has fallen to the No. 14 spot in the Eastern Conference in the process, and it’s set as a double-digit road underdog on Tuesday.

The Heat are just 5-5 in their last 10 games, but their underlying numbers show that they’ve played better in recent weeks. Miami is seventh in the league in net rating over its last 15 games, and a win on Tuesday would give the Heat a chance to overtake the Orlando Magic in the division (if Orlando loses to Washington).

Can the Heat finish the regular season strong to avoid another play-in tournament appearance? It starts with beating tankers like the Nets.

Let’s examine the betting odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.

Nets vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Nets +13.5 (-115)

Heat -13.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Nets: +500

Heat: -700

Total

225.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Nets vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Kaseya Center

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Nets record: 15-45

Heat record: 32-29

Nets vs. Heat Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Nic Claxton – probable

Egor Demin – out

Tyson Etienne – out

Chaney Johnson – out

EJ Liddell – out

Drake Powell – out

Heat Injury Report

Vladislav Goldin – out

Nikola Jovic – out

Keshad Johnson – out

Trevor Keels – out

Davion Mitchell – questionable

Pelle Larsson – available

Norman Powell – out

Terry Rozier – out

Dru Smith – available

Andrew Wiggins – available

Nets vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Bam Adebayo OVER 19.5 Points (-122)

Bam Adebayo averaged 20.5 points per game in February (11 games), and he’s now up to 18.6 points per game this season.

Adebayo’s efficiency is down since he’s shooting more 3-pointers, but I like this matchup for him against a struggling Brooklyn defense. The Nets are 27th in the league in defensive rating this season and 26th in opponent points in the paint per game, which should lead to some easy buckets for Bam.

The Heat star has 13 games with 20 or more points over his last 18, averaging 21.8 per game during that stretch. Plus, he’s scored 53 points over his last two games. I’m buying him to have a big game at home tonight.

Nets vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

The Heat are heavily favored at home on Tuesday night against the Nets, who have lost eight games in a row and are in clear tank mode at this point in the season.

Miami is one of the better home teams in the NBA (18-11 this season), and it has dominated teams that are below .500, going 19-7.

That’s a bad sign for the Nets, who rank dead last in the NBA in net rating over their last 15 games (-13.2) while winning just three of those matchups outright. During that same stretch, Miami is seventh in net rating (+6.8) despite going just 8-7.

The Heat are within striking distance of the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they haven’t squandered many opportunities against sub-.500 opponents. Brooklyn is just 12-17-1 against the spread as a road dog this season, posting an average scoring margin of -12.6 points in those games.

I think the Heat will roll on Tuesday night.

Pick: Heat -13.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

