NBA Draft: Top Landing Spots for Ratiopharm Ulm's Noa Essengue
Noa Essengue has been one of the biggest risers in the 2025 draft class, finding himself in the top 10 or even top five of many big boards as the draft draws closer. He's a raw talent that may not be able to contribute to winning immediately, but the 18-year-old's potential is through the roof.
The Frenchman has the tools to be one of the best wing defenders in the class, standing at 6-foot-9, 194 lbs. with a 6-foot-11 wingspan. In the 2024-2025 season, Essengue averaged 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks in 23.7 minutes per game.
Competitive playoff teams are always in search of big wings who can defend and shoot – Jaden McDaniels, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges just to name a few from this year's playoff teams. Essengue's jump shot is still shaky, at just 29.4 percent the past season, but there's reason to believe he can turn it around.
Given his projected jump into the lottery, which teams are best suited to maximize Noa Essengue's talents?
1. Portland Trail Blazers - Pick No. 11
If there's any team that's had success in developing big wings in recent years, it's Portland. Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara both had breakout campaigns the past season, each averaging career high's in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game, with Camara making All-Defensive Second Team.
With the aging Jerami Grant on a downward trajectory, Essengue can step in as the third long-term wing next to Avdija and Camara. After a shaky start to the season, the Trail Blazers defensive rating of 110.1 ranked fourth in the NBA post All-Star break. Adding Essengue to the group of lanky wing defenders, backed by rookie standout Donovan Clingan at center can make for one of the league's scariest defensive squads
While the improving Trail Blazers have a chance to compete for a playoff spot next season, there's no imminent pressure on the group, giving them ample time to develop Essengue's raw offensive game. In a system where he can pick the brains of Avdija, Camara and Grant while growing into a larger role, there's no better landing spot than Portland.
2. Chicago Bulls – Pick No. 12
After nailing the No. 11 overall pick last year with the selection of Matas Buzelis, Chicago could find his long-term running-mate with the 12th pick in the 2025 draft. The Bulls need a strong defensive group to support the sub-par defensive backcourt of Coby White and Josh Giddey, making Essengue's potential an intriguing addition to the core.
His aforementioned shaky shooting isn't ideal, given the Bulls core isn't composed of great floor-spacers. However, his .800 free throw attempt rate and ability to attack the basket can help patch up one of the Bulls biggest weak links of getting to the charity stripe – attempting a 29th ranked 19.7 free throws per game last season.
While the Bulls piece together who their long-term foundation will be, Essengue's a promising flyer to take a chance on, with huge boom potential.
3. Toronto Raptors – Pick No. 9
The Raptors, similarly to Portland, have had recent success in developing defensive wings. Scottie Barnes, Ochai Agbaji and OG Anunoby have became productive offensive players under the Raptors system, showing that Toronto is capable of developing raw talents. As their current roster stands, however, the Raptors have a clogged wing rotation containing Barnes, Agbaji, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, Jonathan Mogbo and Gradey Dick, leaving little room for Essengue to play.
Despite the little room for Essengue, he'd still be a strong fit within the Raptors defensive system of swarming and pressuring ball handlers. In turn to the offensive end, getting out in transition and finishing fast-break plays is right up the Frenchman's alley.
He may not reach his full potential with Toronto, but his path to contributing in a smaller role is clear.