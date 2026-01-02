Magic vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 2
The Orlando Magic continued their up-and-down play with a win in Indiana to close out 2025. They’ve now alternated losses and wins in their last eight games as they’ve struggled to find consistency as of late.
The Chicago Bulls did find some consistency, though, with a five-game winning streak in mid-December. They then lost two in a row before a big bounce-back effort against the Pelicans without Josh Giddey and Coby White for a 134-118 victory.
The oddsmakers have the Bulls as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Magic vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic -5.5 (-108)
- Bulls +5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Magic: -205
- Bulls: +170
Total
- 233.5 (Over -107/Under -117)
Magic vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 2
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN FL, CHSN
- Magic record: 19-15
- Bulls record: 16-17
Magic vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Colin Castleton – out
- Jonathan Isaac – questionable
- Franz Wagner – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach Collins – out
- Noa Essengue – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Josh Giddey – out
- Emanuel Miller – questionable
- Lachlan Olbrich – questionable
- Coby White – out
Magic vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
Ayo Dosunmu didn’t really see much of an increase in usage last game, even with Giddey and White still out. Maybe the Bulls change things up and give him more time, but I’m still not too sure if he’ll get to 15 points.
Dosunmu averaged just over 12 points per game in about 30 minutes per contest in each of the last two seasons. He’s up to 13.8 points per game this season, and has gone under 14.5 points in eight straight contests.
The guard has put up a handful of strong games this year, reaching the 20-point mark in six games, but he’s been held under this 14.5 mark in 16 of 27 overall.
Magic vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
The Bulls showed that they can still win – and with ease – even without Giddey and White, and now we’re getting 5.5 points as home underdogs.
It’s not a perfect trend to point out due to those injuries, but the Bulls are 13-4 against the spread this season as underdogs, including 9-1 between +3 and +6.
On the flip side, the Magic are 9-15 ATS as favorites and their last five wins were all by less than five points.
Pick: Bulls +5.5 (-112)
