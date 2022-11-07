NBA Draft: Top Returning Players for 2022-23 College Basketball Season

College basketball is officially here, as a new class of freshman joins returning stars.

Every year, there’s a handful of players that emerge as top draft talent after another college season of experience. While the top of next summer’s draft board might not have any multi-year college players, these are the prospects that bring depth to the class.

As it relates to the 2023 NBA Draft and where players are projected, who are the top returning college players this season?

Terquavion Smith (NC State)

Although he’s undersized, Smith is one of the most explosive scorers in the country. He’ll have a real shot at being the first returning college player taken next summer.

Arthur Kaluma (Creighton)

A well-built wing with the upside to help a team win now, Kaluma could be a value pick later in the first round. He’s an older prospect, but has the ideal size of a modern NBA wing.

Harrison Ingram (Stanford)

Having a point forward on the roster can open things up offensively. Ingram is just that and should have plenty of suitors at the next level.

Marcus Sasser (Houston)

On a loaded Cougars team, Sasser will be a key in Houston going the distance. With the range to hit shots from anywhere on the floor, he’s a microwave scorer.

Kris Murray (Iowa)

The twin brother of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, Kris Murray also has upside. He could end up being a very valuable 3-and-D prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Jayden Nunn (VCU)

He’ll be 22 by the draft and doesn’t play on a team that gets as much national exposure, but Nunn is electric. A two-way talent, keep an eye on him generating more buzz as the season goes on.

Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine)

The 6-foot-7 prospect was one of the best freshman in the country last season. He missed time due to injury, but could emerge as a first-round talent if he stays healthy all year.

Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan)

Bates will be draft eligible next summer after a campaign at Eastern Michigan. It was an underwhelming freshman year at Memphis last year, but this is a new opportunity.

Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)

With the opportunity for an even more increased role this season, Strawther will look to prove coming back to school for another year was the right bet. If he makes another jump in 3-point efficiency, he’ll almost certainly be drafted.

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

A strong big, Jackson-Davis should be one of the most dominant players in the country this season. It will be interesting to see if he begins to expand his game beyond the arc.

Matthew Cleveland (Florida State)

With guard skills at 6-foot-7, Cleveland is a perfect fit in the modern NBA. Another season at the college level should end up being great experience before making that jump.

Colby Jones (Xavier)

Entering his junior season, Jones is a legit NBA talent but struggles shooting from deep. He’s a talented combo wing and will have every opportunity to expand his game this season.

