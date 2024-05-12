NBA Draft: Trail Blazers Land No. 7 and No. 14 Overall Picks
At the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery Sunday afternoon, 14 teams learned where they’d be selecting in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.
The Trail Blazers were among those teams, coming away with the No. 7 and No. 14 selections.
Portland is in need of as much talent as possible. In this new era following the Damian Lillard trade, this is a franchise that is in asset accumulation mode and building out a young, competitive roster. The two lottery picks in the 2024 NBA Draft should be yet another step in the right direction.
In 2023-24 they finished the season 21-61, which resulted in the fourth-highest lottery odds. They owned a 13.2% chance at the No. 1 overall pick and a 50% shot at the selection landing in the top four. The Blazers also owned the rights to the Golden State Warriors' first-round pick, which had the worst lottery odds of the 14 slots.
While most draft experts are near-consensus that this year lacks less of a punch near the top, the team will still have the opportunity to select from a variety of talented prospects.
Now, prospects will take to the NBA Draft Combine to showcase their measurements, skills and basketball knowledge. The 2024 NBA Draft will be the first ever two-day event, beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26 and concluding with the second round on Thursday, June 27.
You can reference Draft Digest’s most recent big board here.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.