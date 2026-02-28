Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Players to Watch for Saturday, Feb. 28
The Charlotte Hornets host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday afternoon after sweeping a three-game road trip. Charlotte took care of business as big favorites in Washington, Chicago, and Indiana, covering the spread in all three wins.
Portland has been up and down as of late, alternating losses and wins in its last six games after a three-game winning streak of its own.
This is the first meeting this season between these two squads after Portland won both matchups last year.
The oddsmakers have the Hornets as home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday afternoon.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Saturday afternoon’s NBA matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Trail Blazers +7.5 (-105)
- Hornets -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: +240
- Hornets: -300
Total
- 229.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Trail Blazers vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 28
- Time: 1:00 p.m.
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): KUNP, FDSN SE-CHA
- Trail Blazers record: 29-31
- Hornets record: 29-31
Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Deni Avdija – doubtful
- Donovan Clingan – questionable
- Damian Lillard – out
- Caleb Love – out
- Shaedon Sharpe – out
Hornets Injury Report
- Tosan Evbuomwan – out
- PJ Hall – out
- Liam McNeeley – out
- Antonio Reeves – out
- Tidjane Salaun – out
Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Players to Watch
Kon Knueppel, Guard, Charlotte Hornets
Kon Knueppel is making the Rookie of the Year race an interesting one with Cooper Flagg on the shelf in Dallas.
Knueppel is averaging 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game during his rookie season, shooting 49.1% from the field, including 44.2% from deep.
The rookie is coming off a 28-point game in Indiana, and is averaging 22.7 points per game in February after 17.8 in January.
Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
The Hornets may be turning a corner. They’ve won three games in a row, and are 6-0 ATS during their 4-2 stretch. Charlotte has now won its last three games by a combined 73 points.
The Trail Blazers have been incredibly inconsistent recently, and the injury to Deni Avdija doesn’t help.
Charlotte is 17-11 ATS at home, and I expect the Hornets to stay hot against the Blazers.
Pick: Hornets -7.5 (-115)
