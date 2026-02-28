Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Players to Watch for Saturday, Feb. 28

The Charlotte Hornets host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday afternoon after sweeping a three-game road trip. Charlotte took care of business as big favorites in Washington, Chicago, and Indiana, covering the spread in all three wins.

Portland has been up and down as of late, alternating losses and wins in its last six games after a three-game winning streak of its own.

This is the first meeting this season between these two squads after Portland won both matchups last year.

The oddsmakers have the Hornets as home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday afternoon.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Saturday afternoon’s NBA matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Trail Blazers +7.5 (-105)

Hornets -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Trail Blazers: +240

Hornets: -300

Total

229.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 28

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): KUNP, FDSN SE-CHA

Trail Blazers record: 29-31

Hornets record: 29-31

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – doubtful

Donovan Clingan – questionable

Damian Lillard – out

Caleb Love – out

Shaedon Sharpe – out

Hornets Injury Report

Tosan Evbuomwan – out

PJ Hall – out

Liam McNeeley – out

Antonio Reeves – out

Tidjane Salaun – out

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Players to Watch

Kon Knueppel, Guard, Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel is making the Rookie of the Year race an interesting one with Cooper Flagg on the shelf in Dallas.

Knueppel is averaging 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game during his rookie season, shooting 49.1% from the field, including 44.2% from deep.

The rookie is coming off a 28-point game in Indiana, and is averaging 22.7 points per game in February after 17.8 in January.

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

The Hornets may be turning a corner. They’ve won three games in a row, and are 6-0 ATS during their 4-2 stretch. Charlotte has now won its last three games by a combined 73 points.

The Trail Blazers have been incredibly inconsistent recently, and the injury to Deni Avdija doesn’t help.

Charlotte is 17-11 ATS at home, and I expect the Hornets to stay hot against the Blazers.

Pick: Hornets -7.5 (-115)

