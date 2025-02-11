NBA Draft: Versatile Mid-Major Prospects to Monitor on Tuesday, Feb. 11
In today’s loaded slate of high-level matchups in power conferences, several of the nation’s top versatile mid-major prospects are also set to take the floor. Whether it’s UAB from the American Athletic Conference or Colorado State and San Diego State from the Mountain West, a number of undervalued players who have steadily risen up boards will still have opportunities to impact narratives surrounding their value in the 2025 NBA draft.
Let’s look at three of the biggest names in these smaller conference showdowns who have a great chance to hear their names called in the upcoming draft due to their versatility.
Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | UAB | 6’9” | 240 lbs | Senior
Yaxel Lendeborg has been one of the biggest risers in this draft cycle, and it’s easy to see why. He has great size and a strong frame while also playing a very versatile two-way game. Through 23 games, he has led the Blazers in every statistical category with impressive averages of 17.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks while shooting 56.9% from the field, 32.6% from three and 72.4% from the free-throw line. Lendeborg moves very well on both ends of the floor, and while he stands out as a switchable defender and interior scorer, the flashes he has shown as an on-ball creator and potential floor spacer have offered hope for his long-term upside.
Nique Clifford | Wing | Colorado State | 6’6” | 200 lbs | Senior
Nique Clifford has built on his momentum from last season while seemingly securing a spot in the upcoming draft. Through 23 games, Clifford has averaged 17.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks while shooting 48.7% from the field, 33.6% from three and 72.5% from the free-throw line. While his efficiency has dipped from last season, he has looked much more impressive with the ball in his hands, showcasing a more well-rounded scoring ability. Clifford’s defense has been intriguing, as he competes physically with bigger opponents and can stick with smaller and quicker guards. He has also been an impressive rebounder, which enhances his potential NBA impact.
Miles Byrd | Wing | San Diego State | 6’7” | 190 lbs | Sophomore
Miles Byrd is a versatile wing who has consistently showcased his intriguing upside this year. Through 20 games, he has averaged 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 39.1% from the field, 34.7% from three and 83.6% from the free-throw line. He has good size and length for his position, which has allowed him to serve a switchable defensive role while also expanding his versatility on the offensive end. His scoring ability from all three levels has been intriguing, but the leap he has made in playmaking for others is one of the key factors behind his fast-rising NBA potential.
