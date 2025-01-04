NBA Draft: Washington Duo of Osobor and Diallo Thrive in Win Over Maryland
In Washington’s 75–69 win over Maryland in their Big Ten opener, the Huskies’ two emerging draft prospects continued to garner attention with strong performances. Senior transfer Great Osobor and freshman guard Zoom Diallo have been finding their rhythm over the past several games. As they enter conference play, continuing to deliver strong outings could not come at a better time. While they play drastically different games and occupy different positions, they have the potential to become a driving force as Washington aims to defy expectations in a highly competitive conference.
Let’s take a closer look at both Osobor and Diallo’s impressive seasons while focusing on their contributions against Maryland.
Great Osobor | Forward | 6’8” | 250 lbs | Senior
Great Osobor was one of the biggest names in the transfer portal this past offseason following an impressive junior campaign at Utah State. After averaging 17.7 points, 9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game for the Aggies last year, it was clear he was ready for a higher level of competition. While his scoring has dipped slightly since last season, his overall impact with Washington has been encouraging. Through his first 14 games with the Huskies, Osobor has averaged 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game on somewhat concerning shooting splits of 48.4% from the field, 16.7% from three and 55.6% from the free-throw line. While his efficiency is an area for improvement, it’s important to note that he’s often tasked with imposing his will on games, which can lead to forced shots. That said, scoring isn’t the most translatable aspect of his game. He is a powerful point-forward with a decent handle and intriguing passing vision, allowing him to involve teammates effectively, even when their shots aren’t falling.
Osobor entered Big Ten play with an intriguing matchup against highly regarded freshman Derik Queen. These two players share similar styles, making the duel compelling, but Osobor emerged as the clear winner. He finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block while shooting 8-of-12 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 3-of-5 from the free-throw line. He countered Queen’s strength and mobility effectively while serving as an offensive initiator. His physicality also stood out on defensive rebounds, as he consistently cleared space and aggressively secured loose balls. While Osobor may not fit the mold of a prototypical draft prospect, his unique blend of size, strength and on-ball skill should attract more attention if he maintains this level of productivity throughout conference play.
Zoom Diallo | Guard | 6’4” | 180 lbs | Freshman
Zoom Diallo entered this season as a four-star recruit and a former McDonald’s All-American. Despite scoring in double digits in all but four games so far, he has flown under the radar in most draft discussions. Through his first 14 games, Diallo has averaged 11.1 points, 3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.6 steals per game while shooting 50.9% from the field, 25% from three and 69.8% from the free-throw line. He has been at his best attacking downhill, showcasing an impressive ability to adjust after absorbing contact and finish with great control at the rim. While he possesses solid physical tools and athleticism, improving his outside shooting to make it a more consistent weapon could be the key to unlocking his draft potential.
In Washington’s Big Ten opener against Maryland, Diallo continued his recent hot streak as both a scorer and playmaker. He recorded a well-rounded stat line of 18 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 7-of-14 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. His driving ability was once again on full display, helping him score the second-most points on the team. His passing and feel for initiating pick-and-rolls were equally impressive, as he used patience and precision to dissect the defense off screens from Osobor. Additionally, his defensive instincts shone as he consistently navigated Maryland’s screens with impressive reactivity and rarely found himself out of position. While Diallo is still a raw prospect in terms of being a potential one-and-done player, his long-term upside and two-way versatility should not be overlooked as conference play progresses.
